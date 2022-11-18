Who plays 'the boy' in 1899? Meet Fflyn Edwards

1899, currently streaming on Netflix, has emerged as a favorite among horror lovers. Created by real-life couple and the makers of Dark, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the epic period mystery-horror TV series stars Andreas Pietschmann, Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Miguel Bernardeau, and José Pimentão, among others.

However, among this pool of skilled actors, child performer Fflyn Edwards has caught everyone’s attention through his mature and restrained portrayal on screen. He plays the pivotal character of Elliot, aka 'the boy' on the show.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the show

Fflyn Edwards as Elliot is found in a cabinet aboard a ship in 1899

Elliot's most striking feature is he doesn’t utter a word in the entire series. The same attribute is portrayed in his character poster, too. One can spot a triangle in his blue eyes, while his right index finger is placed on his lips, communicating a “shhh.”

Bangs cover his forehead and he is dressed in a white shirt and black jacket in the poster. The expression in his eyes is calm and mysterious. To note, in 1899, Elliot is found locked in a cabinet aboard a ship called the Prometheus.

He eventually turns out to be Maura Franklin (Beecham) and Daniel’s (Barnard) son in the show, leaving viewers in shock.

Fflyn Edwards was born in 2009

Born in Carmarthenshire, Wales, UK, Edwards is a fairly new actor in the industry and so not much is known about him. However, he has some notable performances under his belt.

He is known for taking on the role of Gwyn Griffiths in The Snow Spider, the character of Wynne Evans in Save the Cinema, and Tom in War of the Worlds, among others.

Represented by Welsh city Swansea-based Mark Jermin Management, Edwards loves boxing, cycling, surfing, bodyboarding, contemporary singing, and dancing, as per the agency’s website. He is also reportedly highly skilled in swimming.

He has an Instagram account that goes by the handle @fflynedwards. Initially, he did not have many followers but is now nearly at the 1,000 mark. Most of his posts are about the Netflix mystery series.

Born on March 7, 2009, he can speak English and Welsh.

1899 consists of eight episodes

1899 brings back Pietschmann from Dark in one of the lead roles. Pietschmann plays the role of Eyk Larsen, a weather-beaten captain. In Dark, he was a time traveler aka "the Stranger" and was known by the name Jonas Kahnwald. The German actor was an integral part of all three seasons of Dark.

The first season of the multilingual meta mystery has eight episodes, each lasting 50 minutes. The episodes are titled The Ship, The Boy, The Fog, The Fight, The Calling, The Pyramid, The Storm, and The Key.

Touted as the costliest German TV series of all time, the team made 1899 on a budget of $62 million using groundbreaking virtual technology.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers.”

The show was released in languages like English, Spanish, French, Polish, German, Danish, Portuguese, Cantonese, Norwegian, and Swedish. Produced by Dark Ways, it was filmed in Germany and the UK.

Potsdam-based Studio Babelsberg, UNESCO’s only designated Creative City of Film in Germany, served as one of the shooting locations.

Apart from streaming it, one can also download the supernatural thriller, which boasts a solid 8.5 rating on IMDb.

