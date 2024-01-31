Who plays Lucia in Amazon Prime's Zorro? All to know about Elia Galera

Elia Galera brings Lucia to life in Amazon Prime's Zorro. Galera, a Spanish actress and TV host, has had a diverse career with notable roles in shows like Hospital Central and Backseat Fighter.
Born in Madrid in 1973, she made a name for herself in The Ugliest Woman in the World (1999). She has been married to Iván Sánchez since 2014. They have two children together.
Zorro is about a man's journey to uncover family secrets. Galera's portrayal of Lucia is sure to capture the audience's attention. It adds depth and mystery to the story.
Fans can now learn more about Elia Galera in Amazon Prime's Zorro 2024. She went to the premiere of the series at Callao Cinemas in Madrid on Jan. 23, 2024.
Who is Lucia on Zorro 2024? Character's journey explored
In Zorro 2024, Lucia becomes an important character involved in family secrets and drama. Elia Galera's acting makes Lucia's character more complex, providing a better understanding of her motivations and conflicts.
Throughout Amazon Prime's Zorro, fans get to see her journey unfold, showing us how resilient and determined she is in tough times. Elia Galera, a Spanish actress known for her diverse performances, brings Lucia to life with so much depth and subtlety.
From her early days in Madrid, Galera was dedicated to her craft. This led her to her first film, The Ugliest Woman in the World.
In her latest role as Lucia, she takes on a new chapter, captivating audiences with her portrayal of the mysterious character.
The cast of Amazon Prime's Zorro and the characters they play
With Miguel Bernardeau leading as Diego de la Vega/Zorro, the cast brings the legendary characters to life. Their performances make these characters truly come alive on screen with Renata Notni as Lolita Márquez.
Here's a full list:
- Miguel Bernardeau as Diego de la Vega / Zorro
- Renata Notni as Lolita Márquez
- Rodolfo Sancho as Governor Pedro Victoria
- Dalia Xiuhcoatl as Nah-Lin / Fake Zorro
- Paco Tous as Bernardo "El Mudo"
- Peter Vives as Janus Carter
- Elia Galera as Lucia Márquez
- Andrés Almeida as Tadeo Sánchez
- Emiliano Zurita as Enrique Sánchez de Monasterio
- Chacha Huang as Mei
- Joel Bosqued as Samuel
- Francisco Reyes as Vanderveen
- Mireia Mambo as Harriet Jones
- Estibalitz Ruiz as Carmen de la Madrid
- Ana Layevska as Irina Ivanova
- Eva Camacho as Margarita
- Julien Lacabe as Doble
- Cristo Fernández as Antiguo Zorro
- Cecilia Suárez as Guadalupe
Their performances in Zorro 2024 bring the characters to life. They draw viewers into the world of 1834 California and the adventures of the masked vigilante.
Zorro 2024 episodes: Titles, runtimes, and more details explored
As fans start watching this exciting adventure, they learn about Diego de la Vega's mission for justice. Along the way, they also learn about his redemption story on Zorro.
Here are more details on the episodes of Amazon Prime's Zorro:
Every episode of Amazon Prime's Zorro is full of suspense, with numerous plot twists that will keep fans hooked.
Final thoughts
Tune into Amazon Prime's Zorro and get ready for a thrilling adventure, packed with surprises and jaw-dropping moments. With Elia Galera's performance as Lucia, it is a series worth watching. This series is filled with action, adventure, and drama