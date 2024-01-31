  • home icon
Who plays Lucia in Amazon Prime's Zorro? All to know about Elia Galera

By Sohini Sengupta
Modified Jan 31, 2024 18:04 GMT
(L) Elia Galera is cast as Lucia in the 2024 Spanish series (R) Zorro on Amazon Prime (Images via Instagram/@eliagalera and IMDb)
Elia Galera brings Lucia to life in Amazon Prime's Zorro. Galera, a Spanish actress and TV host, has had a diverse career with notable roles in shows like Hospital Central and Backseat Fighter.

Born in Madrid in 1973, she made a name for herself in The Ugliest Woman in the World (1999). She has been married to Iván Sánchez since 2014. They have two children together.

Zorro is about a man's journey to uncover family secrets. Galera's portrayal of Lucia is sure to capture the audience's attention. It adds depth and mystery to the story.

Fans can now learn more about Elia Galera in Amazon Prime's Zorro 2024. She went to the premiere of the series at Callao Cinemas in Madrid on Jan. 23, 2024.

Who is Lucia on Zorro 2024? Character's journey explored

Amazon Prime's Zorro, Miguel Bernardeau plays Diego de la Vega (image via EMB Trailer, thumbnail)
In Zorro 2024, Lucia becomes an important character involved in family secrets and drama. Elia Galera's acting makes Lucia's character more complex, providing a better understanding of her motivations and conflicts.

Throughout Amazon Prime's Zorro, fans get to see her journey unfold, showing us how resilient and determined she is in tough times. Elia Galera, a Spanish actress known for her diverse performances, brings Lucia to life with so much depth and subtlety.

From her early days in Madrid, Galera was dedicated to her craft. This led her to her first film, The Ugliest Woman in the World.

In her latest role as Lucia, she takes on a new chapter, captivating audiences with her portrayal of the mysterious character.

The cast of Amazon Prime's Zorro and the characters they play

With Miguel Bernardeau leading as Diego de la Vega/Zorro, the cast brings the legendary characters to life. Their performances make these characters truly come alive on screen with Renata Notni as Lolita Márquez.

Here's a full list:

  • Miguel Bernardeau as Diego de la Vega / Zorro
  • Renata Notni as Lolita Márquez
  • Rodolfo Sancho as Governor Pedro Victoria
  • Dalia Xiuhcoatl as Nah-Lin / Fake Zorro
  • Paco Tous as Bernardo "El Mudo"
  • Peter Vives as Janus Carter
  • Elia Galera as Lucia Márquez
  • Andrés Almeida as Tadeo Sánchez
  • Emiliano Zurita as Enrique Sánchez de Monasterio
  • Chacha Huang as Mei
  • Joel Bosqued as Samuel
  • Francisco Reyes as Vanderveen
  • Mireia Mambo as Harriet Jones
  • Estibalitz Ruiz as Carmen de la Madrid
  • Ana Layevska as Irina Ivanova
  • Eva Camacho as Margarita
  • Julien Lacabe as Doble
  • Cristo Fernández as Antiguo Zorro
  • Cecilia Suárez as Guadalupe

Their performances in Zorro 2024 bring the characters to life. They draw viewers into the world of 1834 California and the adventures of the masked vigilante.

Zorro 2024 episodes: Titles, runtimes, and more details explored

As fans start watching this exciting adventure, they learn about Diego de la Vega's mission for justice. Along the way, they also learn about his redemption story on Zorro.

Here are more details on the episodes of Amazon Prime's Zorro:

Episode TitleRuntimeDescription
The Chosen One57 minDiego de la Vega returns to California to avenge his father's murder. He confronts Nah-Lin, suspecting her of stealing his inheritance, while contending with the Governor.
Inheritance46 minDiego and Lolita are held hostage in a robbery, prompting Diego to question his ability to fulfill his role as Zorro while Lolita is injured.
The Bet46 minZorro is called to action when a woman goes missing in Chinatown. Meanwhile, an explosion at the Ramirez mine adds to the chaos.
Revenge50 minZorro incites fear in an open war against the Governor, while Lolita struggles with her emotions and Monasterio unveils a revelation about Zorro.
The Execution44 minMonasterio suspects Zorro's true identity, prompting Diego and Nah-Lin to form an unlikely alliance. Diego uncovers a crucial clue about his father's murderers.
Mask Games48 minThe auction for Ramirez's lands takes an unexpected turn, while Diego faces challenges from the Bear Clan and conflicts with Lolita's engagement to Monasterio.
The Myth51 minZorro's deeds make headlines, aiding Ivanova's plans, and Diego receives a final warning that threatens his secret identity.
The Wedding49 minNah-Lin targets Lolita, forcing Diego to confront his loyalty to Zorro, while Lolita grapples with her feelings and engagement.
Unmasked47 minThe Bear Clan tests Diego's loyalty, pushing him to uncover his father's murderers before time runs out, while Lolita demands answers about Zorro's identity.
The Three Funeral Mask Dance45 minGuadalupe and Samael arrive in Los Angeles, demanding Alejandro's inheritance, as Diego faces a final confrontation with Monasterio.

Every episode of Amazon Prime's Zorro is full of suspense, with numerous plot twists that will keep fans hooked.

Final thoughts

Its first episode aired on January 19, 2024 (Image via Instagram/@zorro)
Tune into Amazon Prime's Zorro and get ready for a thrilling adventure, packed with surprises and jaw-dropping moments. With Elia Galera's performance as Lucia, it is a series worth watching. This series is filled with action, adventure, and drama

