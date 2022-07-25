Who is Pomara Fifth? Drag Race Down Under 2 queen's family played a role in her drag career

After a jaw-dropping Season 1, Drag Race Down Under is all set to make its return for Season 2, in just about a week. One among the 10 fierce queens who will be making their debut is Pomara Fifth, hailing from Sydney, Australia.

Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under will premiere on July 30, with Mama Ru herself shortlisting 10 fierce queens to compete for the title. RuPaul will host the series, along with Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson, serving as judges. Guest judges will also appear on the show, but they are yet to be introduced.

Pomara is well-known within the drag community for being a multi-talented, versatile, captivating host, and performer. While the series is set to premiere in just a few days, here's everything you need to know about the Drag Race Down Under contestant.

Pomara Fifth from Drag Race Down Under never let the bullies get to her

Pomara Fifth grew up in the suburbs of Western Sydney. According to Variety, despite being bullied, she always stayed true to herself. The Drag Race Down Under contestant never let the bullies and naysayers bring her down.

Luckily, she had her mother and four sisters who provided her with an open home that helped her nurture her natural talent and love for performance. The publication shared that Pomara also represents both First Nation and Maori queens.

Pomara has won a slew of awards during her time as a drag queen

Pomara first began her career as a drag queen in 2014. Till date, she has won various awards. In 2018, Pomara won the desired Rising Star award at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVA Awards). During the same year, the Drag Race Down Under contestant also worked with Netflix on their Mardi Gras float.

Apart from that, Pomara has worked for various companies and has performed in many places around New South Wales. She worked for corporate events and entertained the crowd at various drag brunches and bingo.

Pomara has performed for many people including Marcia Hines, Todd McKenney, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, and Jessica Mauboy. In 2016, the drag queen was also the face of Medibank Private for Mardi Gras. According to Sydney Royalty, she was named one of the 'Hearts of Newtown' for the Newtown Festival. Apart from that, she also starred in an ad for Deicorp and launched their 'The Siding Petersham'.

Pomara hails from New South Wales, Australia

The 28-year-old is rather witty and shared that she is equal parts Kiwi queen and Australian queen. She has been around the Sydney scene for around eight years now. Speaking about her drag persona, Pomara shared that she was an "amalgamation of a truck driver and ex-prost***ute".

Continuing, she added that she was a loud and funny character, but caring at the same time. Pomara shared that she was good at a lot of things, but great at nothing. Sharing a piece of advice, she shared that one should embrace their body and natural curves. During a sneak peek of her introduction, she shared:

"There is nothing more than delicious than a queen with curves."

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 is all set to premiere on WOW Presents Plus, Stan (Australia), and TVNZ (New Zealand). Readers can check their local listings for more information.

