Who is the most powerful Ninja in Naruto? Ranking the 5 most capable Ninjas

The Naruto universe has gifted its fans some of the most powerful characters in all of anime.

A discussion trying to determine the most powerful ninja in the series is really a tough one, since the roster of powers displayed in Naruto as well as Naruto Shippuden is incredibly diversified.

Moreover, there are many aspects of strength to be considered, some of which are specific to certain ninjas. For example, Shikamaru's intellect, Rock Lee's motivation, and the like, make them stronger as characters and help them outshine overpowering enemies.

On that note, here is a list of five of the most powerful ninjas in Naruto.

(Note: The list has excluded Naruto and Sasuke, as fans are all aware of their godly strength.)

Five of the most powerful ninjas in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden

5) Orochimaru

Arguably the strongest of the Legendary Sannin, there is a reason why Orochimaru is feared across almost every Shinobi nation.

His vast repertoire of jutsu, including almost every forbidden jutsu there is, along with his ambiguous morality makes him an exceptionally strong ninja from the Naruto universe. Fans still remember how he came across as one of the creepiest villains ever.

4) Pain/Nagato

There have been many characters in Naruto who have claimed to be gods, or were gods. However, arguably the only character who felt like a God was the leader of Akatsuki: Pain.

Lord Pain, the God of Hidden Rain Village, possessed the eye of the Sage of Six Paths, the Rinnegan, and as a result, had a terrifying roster of powers in his arsenal. Not many characters in the series have had the audacity to completely obliterate the Konoha village and then reasonably justify it.

3) Itachi Uchiha

An understandable addition to the list, Itachi Uchiha has a separate fan base of his own. Although he's a fan favorite because of the burden he shouldered for Konoha, he is widely loved for his insane battle prowess as well.

A prodigy from the Academy and the youngest member to join the ANBU Black Ops, Itachi was already one of the strongest ninjas since his childhood. Throwing his Mangekyo Sharingan into the mix, he was naturally feared across nations, and was one of the strongest Akatsuki members.

2) Madara Uchiha

Watching Madara Uchiha slaughter the Allied Shinobi forces singlehandedly was terrifying as well as admirable. Frenemy to the revered First Hokage, and the co-founder of Konoha, Madara Uchiha was a legendary ninja and definitely one of the strongest ones ever in the Naruto universe.

1) Hashirama Senju

Widely revered as the God of Shinobi, the First Hokage Hashirama Senju is undoubtedly one of the strongest among all the legendary Shinobi across history. The man was a beast, as was evident when he looked up at a Susano'o clad Kurama being controlled by Madara and smiled.

An immensely powerful goofball, Hashirama Senju is arguably the strongest ninja in the entire Naruto universe, with the exception of Naruto and Sasuke.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

