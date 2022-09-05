Who is Q'orianka Kilcher? Actress to reportedly return as Angela in Yellowstone Season 5 amid fraud case reports

Q'orianka Kilcher is set to reprise her role as Angela Blue Thunder, the cutthroat attorney in the Yellowstone universe, in the fifth season of the hit Paramount drama Yellowstone. The actress was last seen in the show's third season, which aired in 2020.

Meanwhile, the actress made headlines for a completely different reason. Kilcher has been in the news recently in connection with a fraud case hearing scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The actor was the subject of a major controversy in California involving workers' compensation insurance fraud. In addition, she was charged with two felonies. Kilcher has been charged with breaking state law by receiving disability benefits while working in Yellowstone.

Kilcher allegedly sustained an injury while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold and received disability benefits from October 14, 2019, to September 9, 2021, while also working in Yellowstone in 2020.

Ahead of her return to the hit drama series, read on to find out more about Q'orianka Kilcher.

Who is Q'orianka Kilcher?

Q'orianka Kilcher is an American actress singer, and activist, best known for her role in Terrence Mallick's The New World. Born in Schweigmatt, Baden-Württemberg, West Germany, she started her performing career when she was just six. Kilcher grew up in Kapa'a, Hawaii. She began developing a variety of hobbies and interests at a young age.

She got her big break at the age of 14 in Terrence Mallick's The New World, playing Pocahontas opposite Colin Farrell and Christian Bale. From then on, she was widely regarded as one of the best young actresses. She went on to follow up The New World's success with Princess Kaiulani in 2009, in which she played the title role. She also appeared as herself in The People Speak the same year.

Her other roles include Pinti in Shouting Secrets, Alexa in The Power of Few, Gabrielle in Ben and Ara, and Missy in Sky, with her most recent film appearance as Inca Princess Kawillaka in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Kilcher's television credits include, Neverland, Sons of Anarchy, The Killing, Longmire, and The Alienist.

Apart from acting, Q'orianka Kilcher is a committed human rights and environmental activist who has time and again used her voice to promote multiple issues around the world.

She is also a frequent speaker at youth events, colleges, and universities, and is also an accomplished singer, dancer, and lyricist. Kilcher has also recently launched her on-Q initiative, a youth-led human rights and environmental organisation.

Why was Q'orianka Kilcher charged with two counts of felonies?

Q'orianka Kilcher recently made headlines after being charged with two felonies of workers' compensation insurance fraud totaling nearly $100,000 while working on Yellowstone season 3.

Following an injury on the set of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the actress informed a doctor that she was unable to work and filed for disability benefits, according to reports.

The actor's fate will be decided at a hearing on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. According to a close friend of Kilcher's:

"She was shocked, to say the least, about the charges and is looking forward to getting the truth out there...As a result of a car accident she was involved in on the set of Dora, she is now 10 percent disabled for the rest of her life. The onset injury was a long road to recovery, going through intense physical and mental suffering."

Kilcher will return to the role of Angela in Yellowstone season 5 when it premieres on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal