Who is Raoul Max Trujillo? Meet the actor who plays Carapax the Indestructible Man in Blue Beetle

Raoul Max Trujillo is set to play the main villain called Carapax the Indestructible Man in the upcoming DC film Blue Beetle. The Warner Bros. Pictures film will release in the USA on August 18, 2023. It will showcase the exploits of a superhero named Jaime Reyes, who becomes a powerful being after he comes in contact with an archaic alien biotechnological relic.

Apart from Raoul Max Trujillo, the film will also star Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, George Lopez as Rudy, Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, and several others.

Raoul Max Trujillo spent years as a professional dancer before he became an actor

Born in New Mexico on May 8, 1955, Raoul Max Trujillo belongs to the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe. He also has Apache, Comanche, Pueblo, Tlaxcaltec, French Canadian, Sephardic Jewish, and Andalusian roots. After serving in the US Army in Germany he worked in Taos, New Mexico, and even traveled through Mexico, Argentina, and Central and South America.

After spending years being a professional dancer, Raoul Max Trujillo began working as a choreographer for the American Indian Dance Theatre. He then went on to appear in a number of films and shows.

Some of his most popular films include Cold Pursuit, Hochelaga, Land of Souls, Blood Father, Blood Father, Sicario, The Blue Butterfly, Shadow of the Wolf, Highlander III: The Sorcerer, August 32nd on Earth, The New World, Octavio Is Dead!, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and 22 Chaser.

Raoul Max Trujillo is best known for his portrayal of a ferocious Mayan slave catcher called Zero Wolf in the 2006 film Apocalypto directed by Mel Gibson. He is also famous for playing an Iroquois chief named Kiotseaton in the 1991 film Black Robe.

He has also taken on roles in several shows like Hawaii Five-0, Mayans M.C., Saints & Strangers, The Blacklist, Salem, Manhattan, Lost Girl, Jamestown, MacGyver, True Blood, and more.

In an interview with A Slice of SciFi in 2007, the actor described himself and shed light on the importance of embracing indigenous knowledge.

"Well, I think Raoul Trujillo is a human being who is really excited today about the multicultural society that is being created but I think I would really want people to embrace indigenous knowledge as being what is going to help propel us into the future and marry that with the technology we are learning and realize we are spiritual beings on this planet expecting divinity and we cannot lose sight of that," he said.

He added:

"The future of our world is going to be even more exciting rather than being the dark, pessimistic worldview we can have in the world as we are. Raoul Trujillo is grounded in the earth, here is ground in spiritual wisdom from our whole history on this planet and it is important to never lose sight of that if we are going to move forward and live in harmony with everything around us."

Blue Beetle synopsis

The official synopsis of Blue Beetle as per IMDb reads:

"An alien relic chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle will be released in the USA on August 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes