Who is Raqi Thunda? Love & Hip Hop alum accuses Blac Chyna of faking her doctorate degree

Blac Chyna, now known as Angela White, has been grabbing headlines for a long time, especially for her relationship drama with high-profile celebrities like rapper Tyga and socialite Rob Kardashian. Post her split with the latter, she has decided to undo her cosmetic procedures and has also bagged her doctorate degree.

While some celebrated her achievement, Love & Hip Hop alum Raqi Thunda accused her of faking the degree and paying for it.

Chyna shared her milestone on Instagram, stating that she received her “Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.” As a result, she has now become Doctor Angela Renee White.

However, Raqi claimed that the doctorate degree was paid after pointing out a spelling error on the certificate. Instead of “Liberal,” Chyna had earlier written “Liberate” in the caption.

Raqi Thunda calls out haters for bashing her over Blac Chyna drama

The Love & Hip Hop alum shared a couple of Instagram stories on Thursday, April 6, 2023, where she called out her haters. She mentioned in those stories that Chyna's fans have criticized her for calling the degree fake.

Raqi_4Real @Raqi_4Real A PHD in theology take 4-6 years Post Masters degree in Christian Divinity plus an 80K word thesis. Why do y'all let people play in your face? Lmao A PHD in theology take 4-6 years Post Masters degree in Christian Divinity plus an 80K word thesis. Why do y'all let people play in your face? Lmao https://t.co/uVutDt7OdU

Raqi’s post read:

“I had about a thousand people tell me Jesus don’t lobe me because I said Blac Chyna’s Doctorate Doctorate in Christian Theology is Fake.”

In another post, she called her haters “psycho” and wrote:

“I’m talking about grown men and women with Bible scriptures in their profiles. Telling me I’m going to hell because Blac Chyna is Evangelical now and I’m a hater for pointing out the obvious!”

Meanwhile, an Instagram account named @theneighborhoodtalk shared Blac Chyna’s first post which included a spelling error, followed by Raqi’s remarks. Online users have supported Chyna in the comment section.

Raqi Thunda was one of the main cast members on Love & Hip Hop: New York season 3

On Love & Hip Hop: New York season 3, Raqi Thunda was known as the pot-stirrer or someone who fought with almost the entire cast. She even locked horns with franchise creator Mona Scott during the season 3 reunion.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Raqi is a radio personality who also claims to be a “hip-hop confidante.” She appeared as Joe's friend on the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York season 3. Not only did they have a fallout, but Raqi also had big fights with Tahiry, Rashidah, and Jen as well.

On Instagram, the reality TV star’s handle name is @raqi_4real and her bio stated that she’s a “storyteller, creative director, magical woman.”

Prior to running her own radio show called Hip Hop Nation, the 43-year-old was a corporate finance agent in New York. She is also a licensed sports massage therapist.

Meanwhile, Raqi is grabbing attention for accusing Blac Chyna, who became quite popular with Rob Kardashian legal drama, of faking her degree. While she has been actively posting her thoughts on the drama on Instagram, Chyna has chosen to remain silent on the subject.

She has, however, corrected the spelling error and has apparently deleted Raqi’s comments from her post. Blac Chyna's recent online post was related to her new hair product line that she had just launched.

