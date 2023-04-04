Who was Ray Shulman? Tributes pour in as Gentle Giant co-founder dies aged 73

The bassist and co-founding member of the iconic progressive rock band Gentle Giant, Ray Shulman, recently passed away at 73. He died on March 30, in London, after battling a long illness. The news was confirmed by Ray's brother and bandmate, Derek Shulman, in a Facebook post.

Derek wrote:

"I am deeply saddened to announce that my younger brother and my best friend Ray Shulman passed away on March 30th at his home in London. I was with him until the end as he bravely battled a long illness. At least I know he is now at peace."

News of Ray Shulman's death came as a shock to fans and music lovers around the world. He leaves behind his wife Barbara Tanner, his older brother, Philip, and his brother and bandmate, Derek Shubhman.

Ray Shulman made a career as a music producer after Gentle Giant disbanded in 1980

Ray Shulman's career began in the mid-1960s when he joined a band called Simon Dupree and the Big Sound. Shulman played bass guitar and violin in the band and also contributed with his vocals. After Simon Dupree and the Big Sound disbanded in 1969, Shulman and his bandmates – his brothers Derek and Phil – formed the progressive rock band, Gentle Giant.

The band released their debut album, Gentle Giant, in 1970, and quickly established themselves as one of the most innovative and musically adventurous bands of the era. Their music combined elements of rock, classical, jazz, and folk, and featured complex time signatures, intricate vocal harmonies, and virtuosic instrumental performances.

Shulman played bass, violin, and a variety of other instruments in the band, and also sang backing and lead vocals on many of their songs. The Gentle Giant released 11 studio albums and several live albums and toured extensively around the world. They were known for their elaborate stage shows, which often included intricate lighting, theatrical elements, and costume changes.

After Gentle Giant disbanded in 1980, Shulman continued to work as a producer and session musician. He also released several solo albums, including Electric Progression (1990), The World Within (1999), and The Ray Shulman Project (2003). In recent years, he was involved in various reunion projects and tribute concerts related to Gentle Giant's music.

Tributes poured in for Ray Shulman from fans around the world

Shulman gained a lot of recognition for her work as a musician. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about the legendary musician's demise.

Sid Smith @thesidsmith Saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Shulman. I had a few dealings with him over the last few years and he was always unfailingly generous with his time and helpful. An astonishing musician. Saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Shulman. I had a few dealings with him over the last few years and he was always unfailingly generous with his time and helpful. An astonishing musician. https://t.co/lVINvwRrTC

Mike Nollett @MikeNollett Rest in peace Ray Shulman. Your compositional skills and musicianship has inspired millions. Rest in peace Ray Shulman. Your compositional skills and musicianship has inspired millions. https://t.co/fXoUsij4VX

squidnard testicles @squidnards RIP Ray Shulman. Phenomenally creative songwriter and instrumentalist RIP Ray Shulman. Phenomenally creative songwriter and instrumentalist https://t.co/O4AldvwVwz

bigvoyage @BigVoyage Ray Shulman from Gentle Giant passed today, I’d argue this album is a top 5 all time prog record, whole thing slaps but if you care about samples you’re gonna gravitate towards this track it’s uhhhh way strange Ray Shulman from Gentle Giant passed today, I’d argue this album is a top 5 all time prog record, whole thing slaps but if you care about samples you’re gonna gravitate towards this track it’s uhhhh way strange https://t.co/8aFsmoQ2nn

More about Ray Shulman's band Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant, the band that Shulman co-founded, received critical acclaim and recognition for their innovative and genre-defying music.

Here are some major awards and honors that the band received:

In 1976, Gentle Giant won the Melody Maker readers' poll for Best Group.

In 2015, the band was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Progressive Music Awards, which recognized their contributions to the progressive rock genre.

In 2016, the band was included in Rolling Stone's list of 50 Greatest Prog Rock Albums of All Time" for their album Octopus (1972).

The Gentle Giant has been praised by numerous musicians and critics over the years and has been cited as an influence by many artists in a variety of genres. Gentle Giant and their music has continued to resonate with fans and has been influential in the development of progressive rock and other genres.

