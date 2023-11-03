Who is Reece looking for in Neighbours? Everything to know about her secret mission

Mischa Barton's character, Reece Sinclair, in Neighbours, arrived in Erinsborough on a covert mission, with Paul Robinson suspecting her of espionage on behalf of her wealthy father, a Lassiter's investor. Last month, the straightforward Lassiters investor had to reveal her true identity, and later episodes suggest she might have more secrets.

During the October 18 episode of Neighbours, Reece was surprised by the sudden intensity of her relationship with Byron Stone. However, Byron was elated to introduce Reece to his family and show her his lively shared house life. Back at the hotel, Byron unexpectedly professed his love to Reece, then panicked and left her room hastily.

Byron later tried to backtrack, asking Reece to disregard his declaration and keep things casual. Reece's response caught Byron off guard. She admitted that distance was an issue and that they should avoid getting closer to prevent future pain. Reece then noticed two employees talking about a distinctive lost necklace and later retrieved a similar one she had stashed away.

Neighbours: What is Reece Sinclair's secret mission?

A still from the show (Image via Amazon Freevee) \A still from the show (Image via Amazon Freevee)

The owner of the lost necklace remains a mystery. But Paul's suspicions held some truth; Reece's father did send her. However, last week's revelations showed her hotel interest went beyond business. Furthermore, Reece caught viewers' attention when she emotionally reacted to a necklace similar to one she cherished.

She found the necklace again in lost property, revealing her personal agenda in Erinsborough: to find its owner. Posing as a market researcher, Reece collected hotel customer data to trace this mysterious individual.

Xavier Molyneux's Byron Stone became suspicious of Reece's evasive behavior and her refusal to date him. In the October 24 Freevee soap episode, Byron's own sleuthing led him to confront Reece in a secret Lassiter room, demanding answers. An emotional Reece confessed her true purpose: she's searching for her sister.

Moreover, Mischa Barton told the Inside Soap:

"We find out that she's really in Australia because of her sister, and there's a lot going on there. She's not been completely honest."

How Neighbours linked Mischa Barton's past and present characters

A still from the show (Image via Amazon Freevee)

Mischa Barton's past role was on The OC. Barton, who is currently cast in a ten-week role as Reece Sinclair on Neighbours, was once known for her portrayal of Marissa Cooper on The OC, a popular teen drama from the early 2000s.

In a specific Neighbours episode, attentive fans noticed a photo of Jim Robinson, a character from The OC played by Alan Dale, who also starred in Neighbours for its first eight years.

This Easter egg appeared as Reece Sinclair glanced at a photo on Paul Robinson's desk, creating a connection between Mischa's former and current TV worlds. Additionally, Mischa Barton left The OC in 2006 amid rumors of off-set challenges, including bullying and grueling 18-hour workdays.

Final thoughts

Reece Sinclair's journey in Erinsborough culminates in a poignant revelation as her quest transcends mere corporate espionage. The intrigue around a lost necklace unfolds into a personal mission to reconnect with her sister, showcasing a narrative rich with emotional depth and familial bonds.

Mischa Barton's portrayal of Reece adds layers to the character, bridging her iconic past role with her current performance and leaving viewers with a resonant message about the lengths one will go to for family.