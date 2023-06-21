Who is Richard Dormer? Meet the Game of Thrones star who plays Agent Prescod in Secret Invasion

The first episode of the much-awaited new Marvel show Secret Invasion has been released on Disney+. While almost every cast member is a big name, there has been some major attention on the character Agent Prescod portrayed by Northern Irish actor Richard Dormer. Fans are loving his performance and can't wait for the next episode to drop.

Apart from Richard Dormer the show also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Killian Scott as Pagon, Samuel Adewunmi as Beto, Dermot Mulroney as Ritson, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, and Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes.

Secret Invasion on Disney+: Richard Dormer's career and filmography

Richard Dormer is best known for his portrayal of Beric Dondarrion in HBO's hit show Game of Thrones. He was a warrior and was even brought back to life after death several times by a priest named Thoros. Dormer is also known for playing Dan Anderssen in the Sky Atlantic show, Fortitude.

Dormer was born on November 11, 1969. He is a graduate of the RADA School of Acting in London, and his first big break came in the 2003 film Hurricane, where he played Irish snooker legend Alex Higgins. For his performance, he was even awarded The Stage Award.

He then went on to have an elaborate career in drama and stage. Some of his most popular movies are A Further Gesture, Mrs Henderson Presents, The Mighty Celt, The Escapist, Puckoon, Five Minutes of Heaven, Pumpgirl, Best: His Mother's Son, Ghost Machine, Good Vibrations, Shooting for Socrates, and 11 Minutes.

His best shows are The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Soldier Soldier, Casualty, Blue Lights, Lily's Driftwood Bay, Hidden, and Hunted.

Richard Dormer is deeply attached to his country, and believes that Northern Irish humour is unique.

In an interview with Press Party in March 2023, he said:

"People from Northern Ireland tend to take the mick out of themselves because for so long we have regarded ourselves as second-class citizens. It’s only in the last 20 years or so that we’ve come into our own as a nation really. Writers, artists, actors, musicians all have this indomitable sense of humour and that can also be said for people from the south of Ireland too."

He further stated:

"As a nation we survived all that we went through with a sense of humour, strength, and fortitude. Everyone over a certain age from Northern Ireland has suffered some form of PTSD because we will all have experienced a bomb or a shooting or know someone who has died or been injured as a result of the Troubles."

Dormer is married to director Rachel O'Riordan and resides in Belfast.

A synopsis of Secret Invasion

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Secret Invasion is:

"Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls; Fury joins his allies, and together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity"

Executive producers of Secret Invasion reads Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jonathan Schwartz, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker.

Episode 1 of Secret Invasion was released on June 21, 2023. It will consist of only six episodes, with the finale scheduled to air on July 26, 2023.

