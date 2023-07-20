Who was Richard Feynman? All about the famed physicist ahead of Oppenheimer

Among the team of scientists in the movie, Richard Feynman, one of the most influential physicists of the 20th century, will be portrayed in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The much-awaited film is all ready to release on July 21, 2023, and premiered at Le Grand Rex, Paris on July 11, 2023.

The scientific contributions of Richard Feynman to the Manhattan Project have been captured and portrayed by Jack Quaid in the upcoming movie, which is based on the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The cast includes names like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

In this article, we look deeper into the remarkable legacy of Feynman in Oppenheimer and explore Jack Quaid's character in the upcoming biopic.

Who is Richard Feynman? More on the legendary physicist

Born on May 11, 1918, in Queens, New York City, Richard Feynman emerged as an important figure in the world of physics. He made significant breakthroughs in electrodynamics, quantum mechanics, and particle physics, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965 jointly with Julian Schwinger and Shin'ichirō Tomonaga.

He has been credited for his work in quantum computing and has been said to introduce the concept of nanotechnology in science. Moreover, the Feynman diagrams that represent a pictorial scheme for the mathematical expressions describing the behavior of subatomic particles had been developed by the physicist himself. Aside from that, Feynman's unconventional approach to problem-solving and teaching made him dear to his students and colleagues alike.

During World War II, Feynman joined the Manhattan Project - the top secret research initiative that developed the first atomic bomb the world has ever seen. His expertise in theoretical physics helped the cause and advanced the project.

Richard Feynman's role in the Manhattan Project began with Robert R. Wilson, under whom he worked as an undergraduate student. The team worked on a way to procure enriched uranium for atomic bomb research. Eventually, he joined the Manhattan Project at the Los Alamos Laboratory, where he was introduced to J. Robert Oppenheimer.

In the years here, he developed the Bethe–Feynman formula, used a group of human computers in the theoretical division, and assisted in making IBM punched cards for computation. Feynman also invented a series of computing logarithms that was used in the Connection Machine.

Apart from the Manhattan Project, Richard Feynman has worked as a member of the Rogers Commission, which was the panel that was set up for the investigation of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

Feynman held a Richard C. Tolman professorship in the subject of theoretical physics at the California Institute of Technology and has been the recipient of the Albert Einstein Award (1954), E. O. Lawrence Award (1962), Foreign Member of the Royal Society (1965), Oersted Medal (1972), and National Medal of Science (1979).

Jack Quaid brings Richard Feynman to life in Oppenheimer

Jack Quaid takes on the task of portraying Richard Feynman on screen, considering the eerie similarities in their physical appearance. The 31-year-old American actor known for his role as Hughie Campbell in the superhero series The Boys (2019-present) and as Marvel in The Hunger Games (2012) brings the charismatic persona and intellect of Richard Feynman on board with the other on-screen scientists.

Oppenheimer is projected to earn a figure between $45 million to $50 million this opening weekend.