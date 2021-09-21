Who was Richard Swigert aka Gacha Talks? GoFundMe page raises more than $16,500 as YouTuber dies of COVID

Gacha Talks, aka Richard Swigert’s fans, received terrible news on September 20, stating that the content creator had passed away. The YouTuber’s friend organized a GoFundMe page during the earlier stages of his treatment to help his mother pay the hefty hospital bills.
According to the GoFundMe page, Gacha Talks was hospitalized in early September after testing positive for Covid-19. The page also kept giving health updates to the gamer’s fans and followers.
Swigert tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-August, which led to him getting admitted to the hospital “since he became extremely ill and was struggling to breathe.”
Who was Gacha Talks?
The content creator started his journey online with his YouTube channel called Gacha Talks in March 2020. He has amassed over 6k subscribers. He mostly created content related to Dokkan battle and other Gacha games.
The GoFundMe page read that he was struggling with breathlessness caused by the virus. His lungs had also taken “quite some damage” as he was fighting pneumonia in both his lungs while suffering from a blood infection.
His friend Charles Naranjo, who started the fundraising campaign, noted that doctors were attempting to lower the oxygen from the machine to observe whether his lungs could perform on their own.
Gacha Talks was on a ventilator and placed in an ICU.
Although the cause of death has been stated as Covid, on September 4, a nurse who treated him revealed that he might not be battling the virus anymore. It has not been confirmed as of now whether Swigert died due to the virus alone.
Naranjo announced on the page today:
"The lord has tasked me to give the most difficult news I’ve ever had to share in my life. My best friend Richard Swigert passed away this afternoon. I’m broken and have never felt as much pain as I do right now. Please, pray for his family and loved ones during this most difficult time."
The update continued:
"I’m so sorry to everyone. I love you, Richie. I will never in my life heal from this, but at least we know you’re no longer suffering. Please, watch all of us and protect us from a better place."
The campaign has raised over $16,000 dollars.
Shocked fans took to social media to pay tribute to Gacha Talks:
