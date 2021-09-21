Who was Richard Swigert aka Gacha Talks? GoFundMe page raises more than $16,500 as YouTuber dies of COVID

Gacha Talks, aka Richard Swigert’s fans, received terrible news on September 20, stating that the content creator had passed away. The YouTuber’s friend organized a GoFundMe page during the earlier stages of his treatment to help his mother pay the hefty hospital bills.

According to the GoFundMe page, Gacha Talks was hospitalized in early September after testing positive for Covid-19. The page also kept giving health updates to the gamer’s fans and followers.

Gacha Talks died after battling Covid (Image via YouTube)

Swigert tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-August, which led to him getting admitted to the hospital “since he became extremely ill and was struggling to breathe.”

Who was Gacha Talks?

The content creator started his journey online with his YouTube channel called Gacha Talks in March 2020. He has amassed over 6k subscribers. He mostly created content related to Dokkan battle and other Gacha games.

The GoFundMe page read that he was struggling with breathlessness caused by the virus. His lungs had also taken “quite some damage” as he was fighting pneumonia in both his lungs while suffering from a blood infection.

His friend Charles Naranjo, who started the fundraising campaign, noted that doctors were attempting to lower the oxygen from the machine to observe whether his lungs could perform on their own.

Gacha Talks was on a ventilator and placed in an ICU.

Although the cause of death has been stated as Covid, on September 4, a nurse who treated him revealed that he might not be battling the virus anymore. It has not been confirmed as of now whether Swigert died due to the virus alone.

Naranjo announced on the page today:

"The lord has tasked me to give the most difficult news I’ve ever had to share in my life. My best friend Richard Swigert passed away this afternoon. I’m broken and have never felt as much pain as I do right now. Please, pray for his family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

The update continued:

"I’m so sorry to everyone. I love you, Richie. I will never in my life heal from this, but at least we know you’re no longer suffering. Please, watch all of us and protect us from a better place."

The campaign has raised over $16,000 dollars.

Shocked fans took to social media to pay tribute to Gacha Talks:

Hydros @HydrosPlays Soar high and Rest in Peace @Gacha_talks Please send your thoughts and prayers out to his family and friends. His memory will live on in our hearts. Soar high and Rest in Peace @Gacha_talks Please send your thoughts and prayers out to his family and friends. His memory will live on in our hearts. https://t.co/dHlad9ARo5

rhyme @Rhymestyle 59 Gaming @59Gaming1 Today, we have lost a valued member of the community. GachaTalks has passed away this afternoon due to complications while battling COVID-19. Please send your thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in Peace @Gacha_Talks you will be missed. Today, we have lost a valued member of the community. GachaTalks has passed away this afternoon due to complications while battling COVID-19. Please send your thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in Peace @Gacha_Talks you will be missed. https://t.co/6Z5rGb9onK Wow. Rest In Peace @Gacha_talks ! Sending my condolences to your family. Very sad to hear twitter.com/59gaming1/stat… Wow. Rest In Peace @Gacha_talks! Sending my condolences to your family. Very sad to hear twitter.com/59gaming1/stat…

Kary  @DBZKary

You were a really good friend to me.



I had lots of good moments and laughs with you.

Life can be harsh sometimes and just strip away your valued people in a heartbeat.



May god welcome you with open arms and i wish the best upon you and your family. Rest in peace @Gacha_talks You were a really good friend to me.I had lots of good moments and laughs with you.Life can be harsh sometimes and just strip away your valued people in a heartbeat.May god welcome you with open arms and i wish the best upon you and your family. Rest in peace @Gacha_talks

JPhanta @JPhanta_ I can’t believe an amazing person has passed away so soon. The world is unfair. For almost the whole year I have known him, he just had that charisma and energy to be so fun hang out with. We will all miss you



Rest in Piece Gacha Talks I can’t believe an amazing person has passed away so soon. The world is unfair. For almost the whole year I have known him, he just had that charisma and energy to be so fun hang out with. We will all miss you



Rest in Piece Gacha Talks https://t.co/pgjoiWzJOY

Kensei Manjiro  🇲🇽 #RestEasyGacha @XenoKensei I'm spechless right now.....been crying for 20 mins straight....this is the last messages I sent him...I love you gachatalks...I'm proud to call you my best friend...please message your family and friends tell them you love them and cherish the moments you have right now. 💔 I'm spechless right now.....been crying for 20 mins straight....this is the last messages I sent him...I love you gachatalks...I'm proud to call you my best friend...please message your family and friends tell them you love them and cherish the moments you have right now. 💔 https://t.co/nBkaNQWEVL

ToonRami @ToonRami Having a very hard time processing this. But I want to bring some light in this dark time. #MyFavoriteGachaMoment would have to be this lovely notification hitting my phone. The context of this conversation will be a cherished memory between me and him. Goodbye, @Gacha_talks Having a very hard time processing this. But I want to bring some light in this dark time. #MyFavoriteGachaMoment would have to be this lovely notification hitting my phone. The context of this conversation will be a cherished memory between me and him. Goodbye, @Gacha_talks. https://t.co/qcVgpMlKnK

DaTruthDT @DaTruthDT Very sad to see the news about @Gacha_talks passing away. The man had just started to see explosive growth on Youtube too. Life is very unfair. Rest in peace. Very sad to see the news about @Gacha_talks passing away. The man had just started to see explosive growth on Youtube too. Life is very unfair. Rest in peace.

Kamo🌎☄️💕 @Kamogawa_ This was my favorite Gacha Talks moment, watching him cry after hitting 1000 subs was so great to watch, it actually made me shed a tear. Thank you Gacha rest easy. This was my favorite Gacha Talks moment, watching him cry after hitting 1000 subs was so great to watch, it actually made me shed a tear. Thank you Gacha rest easy. https://t.co/CVYP87kFgD

(James)Pachitube RestEasyGacha @JamePachitube I always look back on this video to laugh and now it makes me cry and laugh, that was gacha talks for ya



Tagging his friends in this to let them know this moment was captured and will help us always remember the good times with him I always look back on this video to laugh and now it makes me cry and laugh, that was gacha talks for ya



Tagging his friends in this to let them know this moment was captured and will help us always remember the good times with him https://t.co/7ILXCn3LsJ

Rénaldo サイヤ人  @Renaldo_Saiyan



You will be my friend forever and I hope you feel better where you are now. I hope we'll see eachother again sometime...



We will never forget you! My Friend @Gacha_talks ...You will be my friend forever and I hope you feel better where you are now. I hope we'll see eachother again sometime...We will never forget you! My Friend @Gacha_talks ...



You will be my friend forever and I hope you feel better where you are now. I hope we'll see eachother again sometime...



We will never forget you! https://t.co/ACgdpw73iW

Twitch streamer Steffie Gregg also recently passed away at the age of 26 while battling Covid-19.

