What happened to Bashurverse? Tributes pour in as sister confirms YouTuber’s death due to COVID

Brandon “Bashurverse” Ashur, also popularly known as Toasty Time, has been announced dead after battling COVID-19. His sister, Anesa Ashur, put out the tragic information on Facebook.

The American Minecraft YouTuber gained prominence online for uploading his series, “The Legend of Hobo”. However, his career dwindled after he confessed online that he had an unlawful transaction with a minor.

Since then, his uploads became sporadic, and his mental health deteriorated as well.

Bashurverse died at the age of 36 (Image via Discord)

A message on Discord read:

“Unfortunately, our wonderful toast and bashurverse, Brandon, died last night due to covid. I held his hand while we kept him company, banjo music was playing. He luckily went as peacefully as peacefully as we could possibly make it, as the doctor told us he was past the point of no return, and we had a choice in how we should let him go.”

Who was Bashurverse?

The Kentucky resident, who moved to Australia, primarily uploaded Minecraft content after popular YouTube gamer Sky Does Minecraft boosted Bashurverse’s career by collaborating with him.

His subscriber rate grew tremendously after he collaborated with Minecraft content creators like ASFJerome and Captain Sparklez.

it appears that the rumors surrounding bashurverse/toasty/brandon ashur are true. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tB8L3nNVXV — aiden (@PunishedProject) September 14, 2021

The Facebook post by his sister read:

“Brandon Dylan Ashur. There are so many things I could say, but I don’t think I could even put our lives into words if I wanted to. Why is this beast so terrible? Why did it have to get you? You have faced so many challenges in your 36 years, never would I imagine we would lose you to a pandemic. You are one of the strongest people I know and pushed through no matter what the Internet said, no matter what people wanted to think… you proved how amazing of a soul you are. I love you, to the moon and back.”

She continued:

“My brother fought COVID and unfortunately lost the battle. He has moved so many people through streaming. His 1.5 million on YouTube. The endless streamers on twitch. He fought so many demons, all while saving millions of people without even realizing it. I cannot believe this is happening. He withstood every stupid comment made by the people who wanted him to fail. He was amazing. He is amazing. I hate this so much.”

Bashurverse had accumulated over 1.58 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and was an active Twitch member who posted content under the name “Toasty.”

Tributes started pouring in on social media platforms after the information was announced online:

Really sad to see Bashurverse pass. I used to watch his shit as a little kid and a lot more stuff he was featured in like bahmlounge videos.



Death isn't always the end, he'll be remembered more then he would most likely ever know.



Rest in Paradise Brandon Asher pic.twitter.com/EEIXB62WKQ — Vazza (@vazza_is_a_cuck) September 14, 2021

RIP Bashurverse. PLEASE. Just do what needs to be done people.



We have fallen very far about giving a shit about people. pic.twitter.com/vODmEUDirW — Boris Gord (@VentrilloWorld) September 14, 2021

My god @ToastyTime aka bashurverse just passed away from covid, man even if he wasn't perfect this fucking sucks. Man made a lot of childhoods and didn't deserve it to end this way. Rest in peace Brandon Asher. pic.twitter.com/5Q8A1hQO9n — Klutz (@KlutzTheKing) September 14, 2021

The fact that people are ALREADY making fun of Bashurverse's death not even a day after the announcement is just sad pic.twitter.com/S0ZMZuLnUc — 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗿 (@ProdigyTrevorYT) September 14, 2021

// death



idk if you guys know Bashurverse, an old mcyt, but he died from covid recently :/ i used to watch him a lot as a kid and this is just really shocking and sad news to hear… RIP Bashurverse — violet 🐷🎗 (@vi0dreams) September 14, 2021

Just found out about Bashurverse dying. That man had a rough history with YouTube but goddamnit I fucking loved watching him as a kid. Super sad to see him go just like that. Poor man did not deserve this… — Damon 💍 (@SickinatorD) September 14, 2021

This could've been prevented if it wasn't for the ignorance of some people. This virus should've been gone by now. Get vaccinated. Rest in peace Bashurverse. https://t.co/nfzhiEpmif — Tylor (@TylorStankley) September 14, 2021

I just found out Bashurverse recently passed away due to COVID. This legitimately crushes me because I really loved watching his collaborations with Skydoesminecraft, Jerome, and other Minecraft legends. May you Rest In Peace you awesome melon 😭 pic.twitter.com/FCyWxeIBqi — Kevin Cespedes 🧙‍♂️🦖☠️🥷 | RIP Bashurverse (@KevinElevinguy) September 14, 2021

I seriously can't believe @ToastyTime (Aka Bashurverse) passed away... literally a good chunk of my childhood went into watching his content. Holy fucking shit :( pic.twitter.com/5KxICvI0zj — Kfray #Dogecoin 💭 (@Kfray_) September 14, 2021

Just heard about what happened to bashurverse and that really saddens me. I remember when I watched skydoesminecraft videos with him. Rip bashurverse — 💙Blue Bucket💙 (@BlueBucket13) September 14, 2021

Bashurverse’s last tweet on August 26 included him speaking of his COVID treatment. He said:

“Another fun thing about having COVID, I get two shots in my stomach every day”.

Here’s hoping his family gets all the support and strength required to grieve Bashurverse’s passing.

