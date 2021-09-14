5 best tips to avoid getting lost in Minecraft

While exploring a Minecraft world, it can be really easy to lose one's way, especially for beginners. Every new Minecraft world is a huge, unfamiliar, expansive area that is tricky for gamers to navigate.

Luckily, there are multiple ways for Minecraft gamers to keep track of their way. While each individual will have their own unique methods of finding their way back to their base, some of the following tips might be helpful for neophytes to try out for themselves.

5 ways to avoid getting lost in Minecraft

5) Strip wood

Stripping wood is quite simple (Image via Minecraft)

This is a strategy that some Minecraft gamers might not have thought of. While navigating through a forest, one can use an axe to strip the logs of wood trees, making them distinctly different in appearance.

To do this, gamers should hold the axe up to a log block. However, instead of breaking it, they should use the same action they would to eat. In Minecraft Java Edition, this button is the right click.

The purpose here is to identify a clear path for gamers to follow back home. With that in mind, the striped logs will stand out in contrast to the sea of other trees. When gamers want to go back after exploring the forest, these striped logs will act as guideposts and lead them home.

However, this will only work in forest biomes where there is an abundance of wood.

4) Use blocks to create paths

A cobblestone base in the nether to stand out amongst the plethora of red blocks (Image via Reddit)

Another way to mark a path while exploring in Minecraft is by simply placing blocks around during travel. This will make it easier to remember directions as the blocks will act as identifiers of the path.

Gamers should use contrasting colored blocks from the typical vignettes of the biome for easier identification. For example, a good option for the nether wastes biome would be the simple cobblestone block. Since nether wastes are full of the red netherrack block, the gray cobblestone will visually stand out.

However, this will evidently waste a decent amount of blocks. This is not recommended for gamers who have a scarce block supply or need to save up for a specific build.

3) Torches

Torches are best used for cave exploration (Image via Reddit)

Perhaps the most common method that Minecraft gamers use to mark their paths is the placing of torches. Torches can be fairly easy to make with simple sticks and coal, plus they light up the path for gamers as they go.

Using torches is ideal for cave exploration. This is because it will improve vision in the dark cave areas. It'll be especially helpful in large winding caves, as gamers will easily be able to see their path due to a light source.

2) Maps

A well marked map with banners (Image via Reddit)

Luckily, Minecraft has a built-in method of keeping track of areas. Gamers can create their own in-game maps of their Minecraft worlds. Maps are crafted with a compass and eight pieces of paper. They can also be found naturally generated in various structures.

A cartography table is also an efficient way to create maps. A cartographer villager will have one, otherwise they can be crafted with two pieces of paper and four wood blocks. Activating a map will depict an overview of the Minecraft world, within the vicinity of whatever area the player is standing in.

To mark distinct locations on a map, gamers can place banners in significant spots in their Minecraft world. These banners will show up on the map, helping them navigate their path.

1) Coordinates

By far, the best way to keep track of one's location in Minecraft is to follow the coordinates. Every single point in a Minecraft world has a set combination of coordinates. Gamers should learn their usage, as doing so will make playing Minecraft immensely easier.

The most important coordinates when exploring are the X and Z axises. Gamers should write down the coordinates of important locations, such as their home base, so that they can explore as far and wide as they please.

If they can remember the coordinates, they can easily make their way back by following the right direction.

For Java Edition, coordinates can be found after accessing the data menu by clicking F3. For Bedrock Edition, coordinates can be found in settings under the "Show Coordinates" option.

