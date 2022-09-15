Who is the richest coach on The Voice 2022 (Season 22)? Rumored net worth explored

The Voice is back with a new season and some new coaches. Season 22 of the singing reality show will air its first episode on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 pm ET. While coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will return to the show, they will be joined by newcomer Camila Cabello and former coach Gwen Stefani.

These coaches are highly sought-after artists in their respective fields and have earned millions with their talent. Read on to find out who is the richest coach in the singing competition.

Rumoured net worth of The Voice 2022 coaches explored ahead of premier

This will be the first time when husband and wife, Shelton and Stefani, will be competing as coaches on The Voice.

1) Gwen Stefani

American popstar and fashion designer Stefani is the richest coach on The Voice 2022 with a whooping net worth of $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The Rich Girl singer-songwriter first joined the competition in season 7 in 2014. It was there that she met her then-would-be husband Blake. She was replaced by Christina Aguilera the following season, while again returning in season 9 and later in season 10, as a battle advisor for Shelton's team.

In season 12 she was replaced by Miley Cyrus and did not return to The Voice until season 17. She then came back in season 19 and was the winning coach with her artist Carter Rubin.

2) Blake Shelton

The American country music singer and television personality has a net worth of about $100 million.

As a The Voice coach, he has claimed the most championships so far, with eight winners, namely Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18) and Cam Anthony (Season 20).

3) John Legend

American singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and philanthropist, John Legend’s net worth is estimated to be $100 million dollars. This is combined net worth with his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who has earned at least $10 million per year every year from modeling, television projects and endorsements since 2018.

On May 21, 2019, Legend was the winning coach of the singing show with his artist Maelyn Jarmon in season 16.

4) Camila Cabello

American singer Camila Cabello has an approx net worth of $18 million. She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group, Fifth Harmony. Later, the singer began her highly successful solo career.

This is not the first time Camila will appear in the singing competition. The singer has appeared in competition before too. She served as a mentor for John's team. However, this will be her first time as a full-time judge, replacing singer Kelly Clarkson on the judges’ panel for the new season.

After a successful stint of 21 seasons, The Voice, which is among NBC’s most lucrative TV shows of all time, is back with its season 22 to launch future superstar singers.

Tune in to NBC on Monday to watch the grand premiere of the Season 22 of The Voice with your favourite judges. The show, which so far has a total of eight Emmy Awards, can also be viewed on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV or YouTube TV. On-demand episodes of the show are available on Peacock.

