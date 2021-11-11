Who is Riley King? All about Carly Pearce's date at CMA Awards as singer wins big

Carly Pearce had a memorable night at the 2021 CMA Awards as she bagged the coveted title of “Female Vocalist of the Year,” beating Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Gabby Barrett, and Ashley McBryde.

The 31-year-old broke down in tears as she took to the stage to receive the award:

"I really didn't think this was going to happen… I've had just like a crazy year, and I just want you guys to know that this means everything to me. Country music saved me at a time that I needed it, and I just want you guys to know that this is all I've ever wanted in the entire world."

The singer also celebrated her win by sharing a loved-up moment with her new boyfriend Riley King, who was her date for the star-studded event in Nashville. The latter was seen cheering for the country star from the audience as she delivered her acceptance speech while receiving the award.

Meet Carly Pearce's boyfriend, Riley King

Carly Pearce's boyfriend Riley King is a former MLB Player (Image via Riley King/Instagram)

Riley King was reportedly born on April 23, 1994, in Montana and is currently based in Tennessee. He is a former MLB star who played for the Kansas City Royals between 2013 and 2016.

According to The Sun, he was part of the basketball team at Caroll College and enrolled for MLB after playing college basketball for a year. Following three years in the league, King moved on to finish his college degree.

The Missoula native graduated from the University of Montana Western with a degree in business administration. He then launched a successful career in real estate and co-founded the Cowan King Group-Parks Realty company earlier this year.

King started dating Carly Pearce a year after the latter divorced her former husband, Michael Ray. Although the Every Little Thing crooner did not share details of her new relationship, she previously told People she was “happy.”

"All I will say is I'm happy. I'll tell you, I'm very happy about that."

The couple sparked dating rumors after Carly Pearce appeared on King’s Instagram. More recently, the latter confirmed their relationship after gushing about his girlfriend performing at the opening ceremony of World Series Game 6.

Edited by Srijan Sen