Who is Andy Grammer's wife? Couple's relationship explored ahead of 'The Bachelorette' episode 4

The Bachelorette Season 18 is getting interesting with each episode. Set to premiere on Tuesday, the new episode will see guest star Andy Grammer.

The singer and songwriter, who is signed to S-Curve Records, is well-known for his singles, including Keep Your Head Up and Honey, I’m Good (Magazines and Novels). As for his personal life, Grammer is married to Aijia Lise Grammer, who is also a performer and singer. She has even appeared on The Voice.

Although her audition didn’t impress the judges, it didn’t stop Lise from chasing her dreams. She is often seen sharing the stage with her husband. From writing music for commercials to singing backing vocals for famous artists, Aijia has made a name for herself in the music and entertainment world.

Grammer-Lise’s magical love story explored

The Bachelorette guest star Andy and his wife Aijia graduated from the same college, California State University, Northridge. According to the couple, they were not attracted to each other initially, and were just acquaintances.

Grammer was more of an “uptight” person, while Aijia was a party girl. Apparently, they had nothing in common other than their love for music. This common factor brought them together when Aijia once helped Grammer during his concert.

After the show, Aijia asked the singer whether he liked her, and he said no. But days later, he changed his mind and the two began dating.

Grammer then proposed to her in the most magical and romantic way. Sharing the story, Aijia said:

“Andy shows up to my house one day. He’s in a suit, he blindfolded me and threw me in the car, and I didn’t know what we were doing.”

After a French set-up and drama, the two got engaged and tied the knot in 2012. The interesting thing about the couple was that Grammer saved himself till marriage despite Aijia’s opposition.

They are now happily married with two daughters and are also at the peak of their careers.

Grammer to perform on ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 4

The upcoming episode of The Bachelorette is going to be super interesting. Michelle Young will go on a joyride with one lucky guy at the BMW Performance Center, followed by a slumber party that will be hosted by WWE Superstars The Bella Twins.

The fun will turn into an emotional evening, leading to a one-on-one date round on The Bachelorette episode 4. One of the contestants will go beyond to impress Michelle Young by organizing a surprise performance by recording artist Grammer.

Later, roses will be given and some of them will pack their bags. Meanwhile, the remaining The Bachelorette contestants are Casey, Brandon J, Clayton, Chris G, Joe, Chris S, Leroy, Martin, Rick, Olu, Nayte, Romeo, Will and Rodney.

The Bachelorette episode 4 is set to premiere Tuesday on November 9 at 8.00 pm (ET).

