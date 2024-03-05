Who is Rita Moreno in The Prank movie? Actor's character, net worth, age, and more explored

Veteran actress Rita Moreno is in the news as her 2022 movie, The Prank, is awaiting its theatrical release in the US cinema halls on March 15, 2024. The senior actor plays a strict teacher in the movie, focusing on the consequences of false framing. While The Prank is making headlines for its contemporary premise, Rita Moreno is receiving praise for handling the role of the teacher at this age. The actor is currently 92 and is in perfect health.

A Puerto Rican by birth, Moreno debuted in films in the 1950s although she had lent her voice in musicals before that. In her almost eight-decade-long career, she is among the few to have received awards in all four EGOT categories.

While featuring in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the California Hall of Fame, the actor has also received nominations and awards from the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Kennedy Centre Honors, Peabody Award, and Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Who is Rita Moreno? Exploring her life and works

Rita Moreno has had a 70-year-long career (Image via Instagram @theritamoreno)

Rita Moreno is a Puerto Rican actor-singer-dancer born as Rosa Dolores Alverio Marcano in 1931. She moved to New York City with her mother in 1936 and took on her stepfather’s surname, Moreno. Her career started early as she lent her voice to Spanish dubbing of American films.

She made her first Broadway presence in 1945, at the age of 13, in Skydrift. Her Hollywood career included musicals such as The Toast of New Orleans, Singin’ in the Rain, and Pagan Love Song. While she was getting typecast in similar roles in many hits of the 50s such as The Deerslayer, The Vagabond King, Latin Lovers, Untamed, and more, she played a Burmese character in The King and I.

Rita in some scenes in The Prank movie (Image via Iconic Events Now)

Rita’s most famous break arrived in the 1961 Broadway musical, West Side Story, which also got her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has worked with some of the big names in Hollywood such as Marlon Brando, James Garner, Alan Arkin, and even Steven Spielberg, for the 2021 remake of West Side Story.

Rita Moreno continued to be part of television through her decades of acting in numerous shows including The Muppet Show, Father Knows Best, Zorro, The Rockford Files, 9 to 5, Oz, Happily Divorced, and many more. She is the third actor and one of the very few actors to have received EGOT, which are the Emmy, Grammy, Oscars, and Tony awards.

She continues to be active in her field of work. She was recently seen in the 2023 movie, 80 for Brady and also played Vin Diesel’s grandmother in the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X.

Moreover, the actor is slated to appear on stage to present the 2024 Academy Awards.

What is Rita Moreno's net worth?

Moreno's long career is not over yet (Image via Instagram @theritamoreno)

As per estimations of Celebrity Net Worth, Moreno’s net worth is around $10 million. Her income comes from her 70-year-long career as a singer, dancer, and actor. Initially, she worked in musicals and then moved to movies. She parallelly continued working on television and theatres.

Besides grossing from her roles in different musicals, movies, and shows, her earnings also come from the prize money of the various awards she has acquired over the years.

What is Rita Moreno’s character in The Prank?

The Prank is an American horror-comedy produced by Steve Wolfe. The plot of the movie follows Ben, a high school student from a hard-up family, who needs good grades to receive a scholarship.

However, their Physics teacher, Mrs. Wheeler, is very strict about her subject as well as morals in general. When Mrs. Wheeler discovers that someone cheated during midterm exams, she threatens to fail the whole class.

Realizing that this can jeopardize his future options, Ben and his best friend, Tanner, decide to frame Mrs. Wheeler for the murder of a student who has been missing for some time.

Rita Moreno plays the hard taskmaster Mrs. Wheeler while Connor Kalopsis plays Ben and Ramona Young plays Tanner.

The Prank will arrive in theatres in the US on March 15, 2024.