“They text each other” – 80 for Brady director explains relationship between Marshawn Lynch, Rita Moreno

Did anyone see Marshawn Lynch starting a friendship with actress Rita Moreno?

The "80 for Brady" movie saw many NFL players make their big screen debut. Besides Tom Brady and his fellow New England Patriots teammates, former NFL running back, Marshawn Lynch also made an appearance in the movie.

Director of "80 for Brady", Kyle Marvin gave his take on filming the movie in an article on Vulture. He said that he had wished he could have used Lynch in additional scenes. Then adding that he plans on doing so in the next movie he directs.

Marvin also added other stories from behind-the-scenes, saying that Lynch and veteran actress Rita Moreno, who is 91, hit it off when they weren't on camera.

"And then we shot the poker scene with those great cameos. It’s a tricky thing asking actors to come in and cameo, particularly for a director that nobody knows. [Laughs.] Marshawn was always at the table because he’s so funny. I really wish we had done more Marshawn; I’ll do that movie next. [Marshawn and Rita] hit it off behind the camera and now they text each other, just to check in."

Marvin said that Rita Moreno and the former NFL running back still text each other and check-in to see how the other is doing.

A friendship between a Super Bowl champion running back and an Oscar-winning actress is something that many who watched the movie and who are fans of the two may never have known about.

Marshawn Lynch joined some of Seattle's biggest stars on Opening Day

The Seattle Mariners kicked off Opening Day last week with some major Seattle star power. Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch threw out the first pitch of the game, but he wasn't alone.

Also throwing out the ceremonial first pitches at the game were soccer player Kasey Keller, basketball player Jewell Loyd, former NBA player Gary Payton Sr. and MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

Tim Booth @ByTimBooth Kasey Keller, Jewell Loyd, Gary Payton, Marshawn Lynch and Ken Griffey Jr., throw out the ceremonial first pitches of the season…



Despite no longer playing in Seattle, the Super Bowl winning running back has kept close ties with the city. In April 2022, it was announced that he had become part of the ownership group of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, a hockey expansion team that had just begun playing in the 2021-2022 NHL season.

Though he still calls Oakland, California, his home, he is still keeping Seattle close.

