Who was Robbie Coltrane married to? All about his wife and children as Hagrid from Harry Potter dies aged 72

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who portrayed Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has passed away at the age of 72, which is heartbreaking news for Potterheads all over the world. Although the reason behind the sad demise of the veteran Scottish actor is unclear, many reports suggest that Coltrane hadn't been in excellent health for the past two years.

Bonnie Wright @thisisbwright Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family https://t.co/Gbl3NCsrlA

The Harry Potter actor is survived by two kids born out of his relationship with ex-wife, Rhona Gemmell. Rhona and Robbie were in a relationship for years, in the '90s, before they married in 1999. However, the wedding did not last that long as the couple separated in 2003, resulting in an eventual divorce.

Robbie Coltrane, well-known for portraying Rubeus Hagrid, is survived by his kids, Spencer and Alice

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Robbie Coltrane has sadly passed away at the age of 72. Robbie Coltrane has sadly passed away at the age of 72. https://t.co/RfE42BmTLK

Coltrane married only once in his life, to Scottish sculptress Rhona Gemmell on December 11, 1999. Prior to their wedding, the couple had been in a relationship for more than a decade and had two children, a boy, and a girl, before their marriage.

According to the Daily Mail, Rhona met Robbie in 1988 on Christmas Eve in a bar. At that time, Robbie Coltrane was 38, while Rhone Gemmell was 18 and still a student. However, the age difference didn't stop the couple as their love blossomed.

Four years later, in 1992, Rhona and Robbie's son, Spencer, was born, while their daughter Alice was born in 1998.

Although the couple split in 2003, the reason behind their separation never surfaced in the public domain. Since the divorce, Rhona has kept her life private, while Robbie's career took off as an actor with the Harry Potter series.

What is the reason behind Robbie Coltrane's death?

Coltrane was suffering from osteoarthritis, which made it difficult for him to walk (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As previously stated, the cause of Robbie Coltrane's untimely death has not been revealed. However, Coltrane had been ill for the past two years, and the actor explained the primary reason behind the same.

According to Robbie, he was suffering from osteoarthritis that forced him to use a wheelchair while he had to endure 24-hour pain. On Friday, October 14, the Scottish comedian and actor took his last breath at a hospital in Larbert, Scotland.

A reflection on Robbie Coltrane's career

Coltrane brought Hagrid to life (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The global audience knew Robbie as the half-giant, wholesome character, Rubeus Hagrid. However, everyone's beloved Hagrid had more to his career than just the Harry Potter films. His career as an actor spanned almost 44 years, from the late 1970s to the present day.

Robbie appeared as Valentin Zukovsky in two James Bond films (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Apart from appearing in movies and TV shows, the award-winning actor was also a theatre artist, a comedian, and a writer. Coltrane also appeared as a supporting actor in two James Bond movies, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Robbie Coltrane was also a recipient of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in the 2006 New Year Honours.

