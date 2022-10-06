Explained: Why Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy won't be the next James Bond?

The wait for James Bond fans to find out who'll fill Daniel Craig's shoes continues. Actors Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba were reportedly in talks to play the iconic role, but based on comments from producer Michael G Wilson, they may no longer be front-runners for the role.

Wilson told Deadline during a recent interaction that they're looking for an actor in their thirties, which rules out Hardy (45), Elba (50), and Hiddleston (41). Read on to find out more about what the James Bond producer had to say.

Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy may no longer be front-runners to play James Bond

During an interaction with Deadline, James Bond producer Michael G Wilson spoke about casting the lead role in his upcoming new film, mentioning that his team is not looking for actors who are very young, rather, they're trying to get someone in his/her thirties.

Wilson stated (obtained via Deadline):

''We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.''

It's probably safe to say now that based on his comments, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba are no longer contenders to play the iconic role as all three actors are above 40. The three were earlier reported as favorites to essay the fan-favorite character. In fact, Idris Elba reportedly had discussions with producers regarding the role in June this year, according to Mirror.

Elba earlier addressed the rumors during an episode of The Shop podcast, wherein he said that playing Bond is not a goal for his career, stating:

''I'm not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go — and I’m talking about different cultures — they always go: ‘Bond!''' It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.''

As per Mirror, Regé-Jean Page (34), Henry Cavill (39), and Richard Madden (36) are now among the top contenders for stepping into the Secret Service agent's role.

Last year, actor Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond in five films, reportedly said that No Time to Die would be his final Bond flick. Ever since then, fans have been speculating who the next Bond will be.

More details about No Time to Die and James Bond actors in the past

The last bond movie, No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig, follows a retired Bond, who's soon forced to get back into service when an old CIA friend requests his help.

The film received massive acclaim from fans and critics, with many rating it as "one of the finest James Bond movies of all time". It was also a massive commercial success, becoming the fourth-highest grossing movie of 2021.

Over the years, a number of other actors have also essayed the role of Bond, including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, David Niven, and George Lazenby. With the search for the new James Bond still going, it'll be interesting to see who takes on the mantle following Bond's departure.

