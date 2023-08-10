Who was Robbie Robertson married to? All about his wife and kids as The Band leader dies aged 80 

Canadian musician Robbie Robertson, frontman of the rock group The Band, has died at the age of 80 in Los Angeles. According to Billboard, the singer passed away on August 9 due to an unknown long illness, and the news was announced by his manager Jared Levine in a lengthy statement issued to the publication.

The notice read:

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina."

Levine further noted Robertson's accomplishments over the years and said:

"Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Centre.”

Born on July 5, 1943, Robbie Robertson was a native of Toronto, Canada. He began playing guitar at the age of 10 and at 16, joined the band The Hawks alongside drummer Levon Helm, pianist Richard Manuel, organist Garth Hudson, and bassist Rick Danko. After the group disbanded in the 70s, Robertson went on a solo music career.

All you need to know about Robbie Robertson's wives and kids

As per news outlet Opoyi, Robbie Robertson first got married to Canadian journalist Dominique Bourgeois on March 24, 1968. Together, they shared three kids - Sebastian, Alexandra, and Delphine Robertson. Not much is known about his first marriage, but the duo got divorced later. Dominique has been away from the limelight ever since.

Robbie Robertson then crossed paths with Janet Zuccarini and the duo began dating in 2018. In March 2022, the pair got engaged. As per her website, Zuccarini is an entrepreneur, restauranteur, and a judge at Top Chef Canada.

Janet is the owner and CEO of the Gusto 54 Restaurant Group. She was solely responsible for expanding Gusto 54 from a single concept to a magnificent portfolio of ten distinct culinary experiences via a savvy real estate strategy and strategic partnerships.

Janet and Robbie got married less than five months ago, and the news was announced via her Instagram handle.

Sebastian Robertson

Born on July 18, 1974, Sebastian Robertson is the first-born child of Robbie Robertson and Dominique Bourgeois. Professionally, he is an author, musician, composer, and studio engineer.

Robertson wrote Rock and Roll Highway for kids in 2014. It is the story of his famous father, Robbie Robertson, who was a co-founder of The Band. Also, in 2013, he co-wrote the captivating book Legends, Icons, and Rebels, which is a history of modern pop and rock music. This was a group project that Robbie Robertson, Jared Levine, and Jim Guerinot all worked on.

Alexandra Robertson

The second born of Robbie and Dominique, Alexandra is the first daughter of the pair. Not much is known about her, but some reports suggest that she has also followed in her father's footsteps and works for Universal Music.

Delphine Robertson

The third born of Robbie and Dominique, Delphine is the second daughter of the pair. Reportedly, she is a musical artist by profession. Not much is known about her personal and professional life.

While he shared three kids with Dominique, Robertson had no children with Janice.