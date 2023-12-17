Who is Robert Gossett? General Hospital star wins Emmy Award 2023 for Supporting actor

General Hospital dominated the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards with Robert Gossett claiming the supporting actor award. The award ceremony was held at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles on Friday, December 15. It was a night of victory for ABC’s drama series as it bagged six Emmys, including the Outstanding Drama Series Award.

Sonya Eddy, who died last December, won the Emmy for her brilliantly portrayed character of a no-nonsense head nurse Epiphany Johnson in the series. In a moment filled with significance and emotion, executive producer Frank Valentini said,

"This is really a special night and I feel very appreciative and a little anxious. We'd like to dedicate this to Sonya Eddy and N'Neka Garland, we love you so much."

Robert Gossett - Emmy Award Winner’s family life explored

Robert Gossett was born on March 3, 1954, in the Bronx. Drama was his major at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He married theatrical director Michelle Gossett and has four children with her. His cousin and fellow actor, Louis Gossett Jr., is best recognized for his portrayal as Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman. Louis received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Robert Gossett guest starred as Marshall Ashford on General Hospital for the first time on October 18, 2021. While he was an incident commander on The Young and the Restless in 2007, he played the role of Woody Stumper on Passions from 2001 to 2004. The Oath, Greenleaf, Chicago Med, The Closer, and Major Crimes are among Gossett's other television appearances. His filmography includes Arlington Road, The Net, and White Man's Burden, among its many titles.

Robert Gossett playing Marshall Ashford on General Hospital

Marshall is a jazz clarinet layer and he plays Curtis' father. He leaves the family, letting them believe that he died of a heart attack. In a surprising turn of events, he is found to have been misdiagnosed with schizophrenia, and confined to a psychiatric facility. This is believed to be the reason behind his prolonged absence.

His relationship with his son Curtis is quite significant. He is close to Curtis, Stella, TJ, and Portia and has a brief relationship with Nurse Epiphany Johnson. When he talks to his son, Curtis, about his mental illness, to his immense relief, his son accepts the truth without any ill feelings. According to the Soap Opera Digest website, Robert Gossett felt the father-son connection.

"When you are able to lay something that heavy on someone and they respond in a mature, thoughtful, caring way, that’s big. It gives Marshall an appreciation for who his son has become."

He also discusses the regret Marshall has knowing how much time he wasted.

"I am part of this wonderful family and I’ve been hiding this from them for all these years.’ And maybe there is some sort of regret that, ‘I’ve been such a fool to not trust that there was all of this love and understanding and compassion that was always available to me."

When Robert Gossett first appeared in the part, he was merely known as the "Stalker," till later on he revealed his name was Marshall Thomas Ashford. In his short hiatus at the start of 2022, Damien Leake filled in for him in a couple of episodes.

In his interview published on the website of the Soap Opera Digest, Rober Gossett discussed how he felt playing the part. He said,

"Everyone is so wonderful and supportive and kind and patient that between the words ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’, I just let go. I just do what I do. Between me and the actor, it’s freedom. I’m more free during those times than I am in regular life! I felt free, I felt like I could do whatever came to my mind."

You can watch Robert Gossett on General Hospital online at ABC.com or on Hulu (Free Trial).