Who is Rocky Smith from Love Is Blind? Meet the executive with a passion for Anjuna music

Rocky Smith is hoping to find a soulmate in Love is Blind. Smith loves to groove to Anjuna music, as his Instagram bio mentions that he belongs to the “Anjuna family.”

Set in Chicago, Season 2 of the show will help 30 people find their true love on the social dating experiment show. The final episode of Love Is Blind season 2 will air on February 25, 2022.

Rocky Smith loves adventure sports

An executive by profession, Rocky Smith lived in Japan and Indianapolis before settling in Chicago.

To keep himself upbeat, Smith grooves to Anjuna music. As Anjunabeats center around love and unity, Rocky’s Instagram feeds prove that he is all about it. For those unaware, Anjuna Music or Anjunabeats is a British trance music label.

The 30-year-old also loves to travel with friends and make new friends along the way. His Instagram profile is filled with travel pictures and some good times with friends.

As an adventure freak, Smith has even tried his hands at surfing, river rafting, ice skiing, and ice boarding, along with other sports activities during his traveling days.

The Chicago Bulls and Blackhawk fan is a foodie and his Insta pictures are proof of this love. Smith keeps posting pictures of some lip-smacking dishes every now and then.

Meanwhile, he will be seen as a contestant on Love Is Blind Season 2. In the introductory post, he gave a glimpse of his personality. The post reads:

“If you’re rude to waitstaff, don’t even bother with me.”

But with a “lot of love to give” that “goes very deep,” Smith is geared up to find his love with a promise that he will “always be all-in” in terms of relationship and love.

The search for Smith's Someone Special will begin on Netflix on February 11, 2002.

About 'Love Is Blind'

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the social experiment shows 15 single men and 15 single women looking for love, talking through different but connected pods, and getting engaged before seeing their prospective partner in person.

Also Read Article Continues below

After a successful run of Season 1, produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, Season 2 of Love Is Blind will air on Netflix on February 11, 2002. The season finale, revealing the final results of the experiment, will air on February 25, 2022.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by R. Elahi