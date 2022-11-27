From late 1987 to the beginning of 1988, Ronald Lee White, a substance abuser, committed three gruesome killings, including that of his roommate Paul Vosika, who was first fatally shot in the back of the head. White later dismembered Vosika's body parts and scattered them all across Pueblo. He later murdered two other men and was eventually found guilty of the three murders.

Lt. Joe Keneda, who played a significant role in Ronald Lee White's arrest, will recount the tale on ID's Homicide Hunter: Devil in the Mountains, a two-hour long special on the homicide hunter, which premieres on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Keneda refers to White as the deadliest killer of his career.

The synopsis reads:

"A man found stabbed and burned launches Lt. Joe Kenda on a manhunt; when the trail goes cold, Kenda connects the dots among a string of otherwise-unrelated heartless murders, leading him into his first and only search for a serial killer."

When did convicted serial killer Ronald Lee White start his killing spree?

Serial killer Ronald White was convicted of three brutal murders, including the 1987 killing of his roommate and friend Paul Vosika, who was shot in the back of the head and then butchered. His body parts were found scattered across Pueblo, Colorado, in different locations. However, Ronald only admitted to killing Vosika in late 1988, while he was already serving two consecutive life sentences in prison.

In the months that followed, White murdered Victor Lee Woods by stabbing him repeatedly inside the victim's house and then setting it on fire on January 25, 1988. A few days later, on February 3, he fatally shot Raymond Garcia, a night clerk at the Hampton Inn in Pueblo, during a botched robbery. White shot Gracia in the back of the head, which killed him. He also shot a security guard, who survived.

The Colorado Springs Police Tactical Enforcement Unit arrested White on February 3, in front of his Alikar Gardens home at 1131 Verde Drive. In a plea agreement with El Paso and Pueblo counties on April 12, White pleaded guilty in both murder cases but was spared the death penalty. He received two consecutive life sentences and was to be eligible for parole after 40 years.

Ronald Lee White confessed to killing Vosika after he latter stole money from his wallet

In December 1989, Ronald Lee White confessed to killing Paul Vosika, a drug addict and thief, after he allegedly stole money from his wallet. White stated that he killed Vosika because of all the thefts. In May 1988, months after Vosika was killed and mutilated, his stepfather filed a missing persons report. His body parts had already been discovered by then—his torso was found in Pueblo County and the skull was found in Rye Mountain Park.

After White admitted to killing Vosika, he waived his right to a jury trial and requested the death penalty instead. In 1998, White's execution was overturned when his defense revealed that the prosecution had violated the law by failing to provide them with certain sheriff's records prior to the trial.

Now, Ronald Lee White stands convicted in three killings, but his previous statements suggest that he may have committed more. He once said,

"I can't even begin to count the murders."

Since the Mexican bandit Espinoza terrorized the land, authorities believe Ronald Lee White is perhaps the most infamous criminal in the Pueblo, Colorado, region. Law enforcement personnel with considerable experience can't recall anyone more terrifying.

Homicide Hunter: Devil in the Mountains premieres on ID this Sunday, November 27, 2022.

