Who is Royce Reed? All about NBA star Dwight Howard's ex amid child neglect controversy over son Braylon

Reportedly, Royce Reed has turned herself in to the police in Orange County, Florida. She has been charged with neglect of a child and a third-degree felony.

Documents acquired by Radar Online say that the case is about her 14-year-old son Braylon, whom she shares with NBA star Dwight Howard. The documents mentioned that Braylon is now working through issues with professionals over past incidents.

One major rule set by the judge is him not being allowed to hang out with kids two years younger than him without the presence of an adult. The rule was reportedly violated, and Reed is the reason behind it.

"Big Mama, Your Arm!!" @AshleyShyMiller Royce Reed from basketball wives, got arrested for child neglect because her son molested her boyfriend’s child because the boy made him mad. She knew about his behaviors and had him in treatment. This is a lot. Like how do you wrap your mind around your child being a predator? Royce Reed from basketball wives, got arrested for child neglect because her son molested her boyfriend’s child because the boy made him mad. She knew about his behaviors and had him in treatment. This is a lot. Like how do you wrap your mind around your child being a predator? https://t.co/vY8Fv65pM0

Kimberly Nicole Foster @KimberlyNFoster Could someone explain to me why Royce Reed would be arrested because of her son's predatory behavior? What did she do? Could someone explain to me why Royce Reed would be arrested because of her son's predatory behavior? What did she do?

Braylon was asked by the police about when he last saw Howard. He replied that when his father was in town for a basketball game, sometime during the 2020 quarantine.

Reed had reportedly gone to child services in Orlando, Florida, in 2014 to complain about how Dwight physically abused their son with a belt, leaving bruises on his leg.

Howard even confessed that he had hit his son but claimed that there was nothing wrong as that's how he was disciplined. The case was dropped, and no charges were filed against Dwight.

Everything known about Royce Reed

Royce Reed is a popular reality TV star, dancer, and author mostly known for appearances in the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, Inside Edition, and First Lady.

She is the owner and founder of the dance company Fantashique and ex-girlfriend of NBA star Dwight Howard. Born on June 22, 1980, she is 39 years old and has an older brother, Ryan Reed. Further details about her parents and siblings remain unknown.

Royce Reed is mostly famous for her appearance in the VH1 reality series 'Basketball Wives' (Image via Brian To/Getty Images)

She enrolled at Dr. Phillips High School and graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in Theatre Education. Reed began her career as a dancer and worked as a cocktail waitress at Hooters.

Royce Reed then worked as a coordinator at Walt Disney World, a spieler at Universal Studios Orlando, and Studio 305 Dance Studio. She has worked as a dancer for the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic basketball teams.

Royce then appeared in the reality TV series Basketball Wives until 2013. She also appeared in Inside Edition in 1998 and First Lady in 2018. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. She has written a book called College Girls.

She was in a relationship with Howard in 2005. They first met in July 2004 when she was working as a dancer for Orlando Magic. They welcomed their son Braylon Joshua Robert on November 18, 2007.

Royce Reed reacts after being released from jail

A day after turning herself in to the police on child neglect charges, she spoke up about the whole situation through Instagram on March 11. She wrote:

"I shouldn't even have to deal with or address this. 1. I did not get arrested. I turned myself in because I had to. 2. Talk to my attorney. As for the picture, I was scared as s**t and was crying like a baby the whole time. I'm not 'bout that life' but I did it and we're gonna get through this."

The caption of her post said that she is ready to get back to doing comedy reels and TikTok, but until then, she asked everyone to talk to her attorney Andrea Black.

