Ryan Coogler net worth: Black Panther director's fortune explored amid mistaken bank robber revelation

Famous film director Ryan Coogler was detained by cops in Atlanta in January 2022 after being mistaken for a bank robber at Bank of America. While speaking to Variety, Coogler confirmed the incident and said:

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

Ryan Coogler’s net worth explored

Also known as Ryan Kyle Coogler, his first feature-length was Fruitvale Station, released in 2013. It won the top audience and grand jury awards in the U.S. dramatic competition at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 35-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his career as a film director.

Ryan Coogler's films have always received positive reviews (Image via Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Coogler’s films have always received positive reviews and have been praised for focusing on overlooked cultures and characters, specifically African Americans. He has frequently collaborated with Michael B. Jordan in his first three films and composer Ludwig Goransson in four films.

Following the success of Fruitvale Station, he directed the 2015 sports drama film Creed. It was a sequel and spin-off to the Rocky franchise. The film received a positive response and collected more than $173.6 million at the box office.

His next film was the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther, released in 2018. With Chadwick Boseman in the lead role and Michael B. Jordan as the antagonist, Erik Killmonger, the film grossed $1.3 billion worldwide. Ryan Coogler is currently working on the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Story behind Ryan Coogler's detainment

TMZ first reported the news based on a police report. They said that Ryan was detained after he went to the bank to make a transaction. He was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a face mask. He went to the counter and was handed a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back, which reportedly read:

“I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The teller, on the other hand, misunderstood the situation as an attempted robbery and the transaction amount triggered an alarm in the banking system. The teller informed her boss and they called the police. The police report described the teller as a pregnant Black woman, although it has not been confirmed.

Authorities arrived at the scene and reportedly detained two people in an SUV who were waiting for Ryan Coogler outside the bank and handcuffed the director. A Bank of America spokesperson apologized to Coogler for everything that happened.

Coogler was filming his upcoming movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in Atlanta. The film is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022.

