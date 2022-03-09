Tory Lanez net worth: Fortune explored as rapper gets sued for defaulting on Miami condo

Tory Lanez’s problems just don’t seem to end. According to Radar, the rapper recently received a legal notice from a company called BH 4908 LLC.

The company has sued the artist for foreclosure and accused him of defaulting on payments on his Miami condo ever since he purchased it in 2018. Lanez purchased the 2,182 sq. ft. penthouse for $1.8 million and reportedly took a loan of $1.26 million from the company.

He had agreed to pay $11,057.40 per month and make another deposit in December 2021. The company states that it has not received a single payment from Lanez and that he now owes them $1,237,456.06 along with interest.

The papers demand that the home must be foreclosed and sold off. It further states that Tory must pay the difference between how much the home is sold for and the amount that is owed to them.

Tory Lanez's net worth explored

Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, aka Tory Lanez, gained recognition after the release of his mixtape Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story in 2013.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 29-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

Tory’s debut studio album, I Told You, was released in 2016, along with the singles Say It and Luv. The tracks grabbed the 19th and 23rd positions on Billboard Hot 100 respectively.

Lanez then released his second and third studio albums, Memories Don’t Die and Love Me Now? in 2018. His next studio album, Chixtape 5 reached the 2nd position on the US Billboard 200. His fifth studio album was Daystar, released in 2020.

The Brampton, Ontario native has been the recipient of several accolades including a Grammy Award nomination for his song Luv alongside four Juno Awards.

Tory Lanez’s criminal case against Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez’s criminal case against Megan Thee Stallion has taken a turn for the worse. Akademiks reported on February 23 that Tory's DNA was not found on the gun that was reportedly used to shoot Megan in July 2020.

Despite Megan and a few other journalists calling it fake news, Lanez added to the discourse by claiming that he had sent apology texts to Megan. The latter also shared the texts on social media claiming that she had nothing to do with the alleged shooting. Tory wrote in a tweet,

“Good D*ck had me f*****g 2 best friends … and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

The incident took place in July 2020 when there was an argument between Tory and Megan leading to violence. The former was arrested in Hollywood Hills and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

