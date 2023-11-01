Who did Ruby Barker play in Bridgerton? Character explored as actress slams Netflix over psychotic break claim

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has recently expressed her criticism towards Netflix and Shondaland for the psychotic breaks that she suffered from while filming the series in 2019 and 2022. Barker is popular for her appearance as Marina Thompson in the series. The character was one of the lead characters in season 1 and later had a guest appearance in season 2.

Barker opened up about the psychotic breaks when she appeared in the Loaf Podcast of Oxford University, adding that Netflix and the producers of Bridgerton did not support her or contact her when she was suffering.

Barker said that the problems started after her mental health was affected when she was working in the first season of the show. According to USA Today, Barker started by saying that her condition deteriorated while filming the series. She added:

"It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances."

Ruby rеvеalеd that shе had to bе hospitalizеd aftеr shе finishеd filming for thе show in 2019. Shе furthеr statеd that shе had a lot of othеr work lеft to do. She continued:

"My life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was still no support and there still hasn't been any support all that time. So I was trying really really hard to act like it was ok and that I could work and that it wasn't a problem."

Ruby Barker is known for her appearance as Marina Thompson in Bridgerton

Ruby Barker has appeared in a few films and TV shows in her successful career. However, she is popular for her performance as Marina Thompson in the Netflix historical series, Bridgerton.

Marina Thompson is a cousin of the Featheringtons and she tries to enter their society. Marina gets linked to Colin Bridgerton at the Danbury ball. They have a covert relationship, after which Marina falls pregnant. When Lady Featherington approaches her, Marina responds that she would rather return home than remain in London.

Marina appeared in multiple social events with the Featheringtons. She never wanted to be a part of London and her amusing wit is the reason why she was loved by the fans of the show.

Apart from Colin Bridgerton, Marina was romantically linked to George Crane and Philip Crane throughout the series. She was a close friend of Penelope Featherington but it is not confirmed if she was related to the new Lord Featherington, Jack.

Bridgerton is an adaptation of a series of novels by author Julia Quinn. The series premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and has received positive feedback despite that there have been claims that the show is historically inaccurate. The second season was released on March 25, 2022, with eight episodes. The producers have already confirmed two more seasons.

Ruby Barker has appeared in some films and TV shows

As per IMDb, Ruby Barker pursued her acting career since she was a kid. She was initially featured in commercials and started her career on stage. She was featured in plays such as Mankind and York Mystery of Plays.

Ruby Barker made her TV debut in 2017 with the fantasy teen drama series, Wolfblood. She then portrayed minor roles in two TV shows – Doctors and Cobra. She appeared as Yakira in the film, How to Stop A Recurring Dream, which was released in 2020.