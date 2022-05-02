×
Who was Ryan Biggs aka DJ Delete? Tributes pour in as Australian DJ found dead inside home at 30

DJ Delete was found dead inside his home (Image via delete_dj/Instagram)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
Modified May 02, 2022 10:18 PM IST
Popular DJ Ryan Biggs, also known as DJ Delete, recently passed away at the age of 30. Biggs was found inside his home in Waalwijk in the South Netherlands on April 30.

The news comes a few days after Biggs shared an Instagram post about his rebirth. Ryan’s cause of death has not been revealed until now, although the cops are not treating his demise as suspicious.

RIP Ryan 💔 @Delete_DJ https://t.co/8PlrOMgWRv
Today we’ve lost someone special. @Delete_DJ you will be missed but not forgotten. Rest In Peace, boss 💔 https://t.co/oodWWLdczg

Further details on his funeral are yet to be disclosed and an official statement from his family members is awaited.

Everything known about DJ Delete

DJ Delete was famous for his hard-hitting and raw productions with an intense focus on delivering a hardstyle with attitude. He joined Theracords in 2013 and played an important role behind the scenes with Spoontech Records’ creator and longtime friend Vizard.

He was known as the "king of gated kicks," a sound technique used in his style of music. His biggest hit was Payback, featuring MC Tha Watcher, and it received two million views on YouTube along with eight million streams on Spotify following its release in 2018.

Biggs performed at some of the world’s biggest hardstyle events such as Defqon.1, Loudness, Q-BASE, Dominator, Hard Bass, Supremacy, and others.

DJ Delete performed at the world&#039;s biggest hardstyle events (Image via delete_dj/Instagram)
Ryan revealed in March 2021 that he had suffered from several tragic events since 2013, after moving to Europe. He has previously spoken up about his battle with depression, leading to delays in releasing his albums. He once wrote on Facebook:

“My struggle with depression, anxiety and other mental problems have gotten worse every year for the past few years. The depression I had never really went away… it turned dark again ever since my album at the end of 2018.”

He revealed how depression is debilitating and makes the simplest things more difficult. It took away his ability to accomplish anything meaningful and although finishing music used to be second nature, it later felt like climbing a huge mountain.

Ryan further revealed that he began looking for help after being overwhelmed by taking on several projects at the beginning of 2021, when fans asked him to create more music. He stated:

“I just started it way too optimistically and jumped the gun scheduling releases when I really shouldn’t have, but the silver lining is that I finally made the move to get help. I’ve finally started medication, getting psychologic help etc.”

He stated that he left his homeland to pursue his dreams as a DJ and producer in the hardstyle, and the distance was hard on his family.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

DJ Delete gained recognition for his unique style of music. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

I’m at a total words. Your influence will live for ever @Delete_DJ
R.I.P. Delete.Tell me a lie. I really like your great music. I'm shocked but I'll never forget you ❤️🙏 https://t.co/rbrAVmFbKl
On Thursday I played an old @Delete_DJ track and noted I hadn’t spoke to him for a while and how I need to drop him a line to catch up.Today we woke up to the news he’s passed away 😢Rest in Peace Ryan ❤️ May your music outlive us all https://t.co/Vtsefr7Fgk
@Delete_DJ Rest in peace brother 💔
If the sources are true and DJ Delete has actually passed away, I’m going to be so fucking shattered 💔
A truly sad day has come. My friend @delete_dj has sadly passed away. Ryan was a deeply loved individual from his family, friends and fans across the world. A true recognised hero and legend within his work. I am gutted. You will be missed brother, RIP Ryan Biggs.🕊😢 https://t.co/e97ZbaCNbs
Never forget you Ryan @Delete_DJ ❤️❤️ https://t.co/6NfPNTw46Z
REST IN PEACE @Delete_DJ Yours gated kicks and vip edits they will not be forgotten🕊️#Hardstyle #Rawstyle https://t.co/0BljyVKj5F
Absolutely gutted to wake up to the news about delete 💔 One of the most down to earth and friendly djs I ever met, had time for everyone. RIP
Sup bro @Delete_DJ.I'm shocked that you left the world behind. Like you are the most badass Rawstyle producers out there.Payback was the sickest track of yours. You we're a rising elite in the world of Raw.I hope you are in a better place right now. Rest in peace, Ryan.😭😔 https://t.co/HNgcYB7xSO

Biggs is survived by his father Gary, mother Yvonne, sister Jess, stepmother Annmaree, and stepbrothers Grant and Jeremy. His stepmother also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds to bring his body back to Australia.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
