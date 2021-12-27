Who's the NYPD rookie in viral Christmas dancing video? Vera Mekuli apologizes to lieutenant and family

NYPD cop Vera Mekuli, 26, has recently raised many eyebrows after dancing inappropriately with married Lieutenant Nick McGarry at the 44th Precinct’s holiday party on December 15.

Vera Mekuli has since offered a tearful apology to the Lieutenant's wife, Melissa McGarry, after the incident which took place at Rory Dolan’s bar in Yonkers.

Who is Vera Mekuli?

Vera Mekuli is a 26-year-old cop who resides in the Bronx in New York. Vera Mekuli's now-deleted LinkedIn page says that Mekuli used to work as a real estate agent for two different companies before she became a cop.

She has pursued a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice/Police Science from John Jay College in the Bronx.

What happened with Vera Mekuli after the Rory Dolan's bar incident?

Vera Mekuli, after learning about the incident's virality and the severity of the situation, apologized to the lieutenant's wife immediately.

Vera, in an interview with TMZ, mentioned that:

"I want to apologize to the lieutenant’s wife, you know, I am sorry, truly I am. I hope it didn’t cause too much damage in the marriage or in your personal life."

She further added:

"I know it’s been rough, it wasn’t meant to be like this, I really had no knowledge of your marriage."

Vera Mekuli revealed that she has been working from home since the story crept in and until then she had no knowledge of the same. She angrily exclaimed of how she’s felt "judged" over the incident, which according to her has been fueled by "misogyny".

She claimed it was supposed to be fun and for "s**ts and giggles", everyone present at the party had been having drinks. However, the situation aggravated to something else and led to embarrassment for the people involved.

Vera's father, John Mekuli, told the New York Post on Monday that the situation had left her “disappointed.”

John Mekuli explained that Vera had confronted him and said:

"Dad, I made some mistakes. I’m deeply ashamed of what I did and I have humiliated you and my family."

Her father continued:

“She cried and cried, she’s quite young… Lieutenant, he’s married. He should have known better. I’m going to sue them.”

Fez @HardSociety The @nypost should be shut down for their biased reporting on the Lt. Nick McGarry and Vera Mekuli lap dance video. Blurring out the man’s face while protecting the female when they’re both equally guilty? Give me a break. She’s on probation and should immediately lose her job The @nypost should be shut down for their biased reporting on the Lt. Nick McGarry and Vera Mekuli lap dance video. Blurring out the man’s face while protecting the female when they’re both equally guilty? Give me a break. She’s on probation and should immediately lose her job

Cabin @calculusisclean vera mekuli should be fired, i don’t care if she was trying to gain “cool points” and i esp don’t care if she’s a rookie. she should’ve known better. nick mcgarry should be fired as well; married and her senior. vera mekuli should be fired, i don’t care if she was trying to gain “cool points” and i esp don’t care if she’s a rookie. she should’ve known better. nick mcgarry should be fired as well; married and her senior.

Nick McGarry lives in New York's northern suburbs with his wife, Melissa, and their children. Nick has been serving in the NYPD since 2010.

Also Read Article Continues below

He was transferred to the Bureau of Transportation following high-level investigations and reportedly reassigned to serve in Transit District 12 in the Bronx after the viral video aired.

Edited by R. Elahi