Who is Salvador Perez? Love is Blind star looking for a best friend on the show

Netflix's upcoming reality show, Love is Blind, has recently released its cast member's list. Salvador Perez will be one of the 30 new contestants who will be appearing on the show's second season. Like other contestants, he too will be looking for love in the series. Love is Blind season 2 is a platform for 30 contestants to find love without laying eyes on their date.

Love is Blind season 2 is going to set its contestants on a date where they cannot see each other. Contestants will have a wall between them as the show is based on falling in love minus physical attraction. Once two contestants develop mutual feelings and decide to start a relationship, only then do they get to see each other.

Salvador Perez in Love is Blind season 2

Salvador Perez is a 31-year old-gentleman who is going to appear on Love is Blind season 2. He is an executive assistant by profession who lives in Chicago.

Perez has a bunch of interests. One of his favourite pastimes is to sing. He posted one of these singing videos on his Instagram with a caption that read:

City of Stars from La La Land- Solo Version 🤘🏽 Trying out my fresh new mic, woo! 🎙 #fifinemicrophone 🎬take one-ish... Please disregard my entire background. #spreadmusiclikebutter #singing #voice #miconfire #pshhhh

He is also quite close to his friends. His Instagram suggests that he has the best time partying and chilling with them. Moreover, he is also a fitness enthusiast. He was also a part of 2018's Tough Mudder, in which participants ran a 10-to-12 mile long obstacle course. In addition to it, he is also a gym freak.

For Love is Blind, Salvador Perez commented about his outlook for dating on the show. He stated:

“Honestly, I’m most excited about finding a best friend — finding somebody to share experiences with.”

He currently has 24 Instagram posts and 809 followers with 562 people who he follows.

Who is hosting Love is Blind season 2 ?

Also Read Article Continues below

Season 2 of the show Love is Blind will be hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey. The show will premiere on February 11 2022 with nearly 14 episodes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi