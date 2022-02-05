When is Bull returning? Long gap ahead of episode 12

Unfortunately, there is bad news for the fans of CBS's Bull, who have been waiting for the past two weeks. Even though episode 11 of the sixth season was released recently on January 20, 2022, the show has now taken a month-long break. The show, which had successfully reached a peak of circumstances, has suddenly ceased its airing.

The last few episodes saw high drama as Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) departed the team to join Jason's rivals, but fortunately came back in the 11th episode. At this point, fans certainly had high expectations. Strangely, the show's next episode was delayed from its scheduled release date of January 27, 2022.

Amidst confirmation of this being the final season of Bull, this is also an extremely important period for the series.

Bull @BullCBS spr.ly/6010KMDla Our brief recess is almost over -- don't take the stand without proper preparation. If you're not caught up on #Bull , there's no time like the present... Our brief recess is almost over -- don't take the stand without proper preparation. If you're not caught up on #Bull, there's no time like the present... 👏 spr.ly/6010KMDla https://t.co/kg0ODQimyT

What to expect from the show's return?

With the crisis concerning Marissa resolved, the show will probably go for a massive turnaround with a completely new crisis. As fans may already know from Michael Weatherly's announcement, the show is most likely wrapping up with this season, with viewers obviously expecting a grand finale.

No promo or synopsis has been released for the upcoming episode, possibly due to the time gap. The only information currently available is that the episode is titled "Caliban" and that it will air on February 24, 2022.

What happened in the previous episode of Bull?

The last couple of episodes have been pretty strained, with constant tensions between Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and Marissa. The previous episode picked up shortly after Marissa left the team to join Jason's rivals.

The previous episode focused on a direct face-off between Jason and Marissa.

Bull @BullCBS #Bull Let the record show that Marissa will always find her way back to TAC. Let the record show that Marissa will always find her way back to TAC. ❤️ #Bull https://t.co/VEVjgpUN2B

It dealt with the story of a contractor who wanted to build a technology hub in an older section of the city. The case dealt with the corrupt contractor and a local man who refused to let his building be removed.

This episode also saw tremendous tension in Taylor's personal life as her ex-husband sued her for custody of their child. Unfortunately, the show has temporarily left its viewers in suspense after airing of this intense period.

When will the show return?

Bull is returning to its usual CBS channel time slot on February 24, 2022. For now, CBS is airing old episodes of the show in the same time slot. This will continue until the arrival of the twelfth episode on February 24. Fans should stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Atul S