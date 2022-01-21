'Bull' Season 6, Episode 11 review: The right side of justice

CBS's Bull just aired its latest episode, titled "Family Matters." In this episode, Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) goes face-to-face with his former teammate, Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr), in a strong battle of wits for the first time. The case, which also had a strong socio-political context, was one of the finest in the recent run of episodes.

Apart from the main case and the struggle of egos between Marissa and Jason, this episode focused on the battle of custody between Taylor Rentzel (MacKenzie Meehan) and her ex-husband, Erik. This side of the episode was emotionally draining and brought out some great acting from the cast.

The end of the episode also had one great twist. Read on for a detailed review of Bull season 6, episode 11.

'Bull' Season 6, Episode 11: The right side of history?

The episode opens with raw emotional appeal when an old man refuses to let his building get demolished for a new technological hub. Now, this is a scenario everyone would be familiar with. "Development" has always relied on freeing up room by removing older structures in favor of new ones.

This makes the case relatable to the typical audience from the very start. Dr. Jason has been known to make the right calls about which side to fight on. And proceeding to defend a tech-hub builder over an old man just doesn't feel like Jason.

However, to build up the drama, either Marissa or Bull has to be on the wrong side of justice. Marissa couldn't be the one to do this in her very first "real" case. But it is evident that Jason only takes the case up, as pointed out by Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson), to settle scores with Marissa.

Jason admits it himself as well when he points out that he and Marissa had to go against each other at some point in time, so it's better to do it sooner rather than later. Michael Weatherly's subtle variations in acting are incredible. It portrays how he doesn't believe in the case he has taken up. It's an immensely difficult task, but the actor pulls it off flawlessly.

Throughout the episode, director Leslie Libman portrayed the tension between Dr. Jason and Marissa very well. Be it in the courtroom or outside, the lingering anger, Jason's subtle hurtfulness, and his pride over Marissa's work, everything was perfectly showcased through the camera angles and the acting.

Rentzel vs Rentzel: A roller-coaster of emotions

Another aspect of today's case deals with an emotionally-driven plot. When Erik sues Taylor for custody of their child, all the cards work in Erik's favor. There is some great acting by Meehan involved. The emotions feel real and the complications and intricacies of divorce are explored brilliantly.

The entire depiction of this sequence is a total win for today's episode of Bull. After the custody battle is over, the end of the episode features some fine scriptwriting. The dialogues are complete and heartfelt, and the delivery also works very well.

In simple words, this was a very complete episode coming from creators Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio.

Bull has declared that this will be the final season of the show. The date for the next episode has not been announced. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan