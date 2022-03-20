Who is Sam Moss? Winterset mom-to-be felt "whacked out" in front of American Idol judges

Be ready to watch mom-to-be Sam Moss auditioning in front of American Idol judges on ABC this Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Before the performance, the singer was very excited to croon in front of the judges and was confident about her act. Still, as soon as she entered the audition room, she saw the judges in person for the first time and “whacked out” but slowly gained her composure and performed an original song in front of the panel on American Idol.

All About Sam Moss on American Idol

A 2014 WHS graduate, Sam Moss, will perform an original song in front of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry on American Idol on Sunday to showcase her singing talent in the competition.

The 25-year-old Winterset native and daughter of Tom and Tracie Moss graduated from Central College in Pella in 2018 with a major in vocal performance. Her college had a significant impact on her musical performance and opened new doors for her.

As a member of a “band-style group called ‘ALMA,’” she got an opportunity to write her “own music, lead a band (bass/guitar/piano/guitar/vocals) in live performances” and record her “first single, Little Bit of Everything, in a studio with professional musicians in Chicago,” according to her Winterset Madisonian interview.

After moving to Chicago, the singer started her own business, Sam Moss Music, where she teaches piano and writes songs for tributes to celebrate big life moments or reflect someone’s life story. She even performs at special events like weddings and various other events in Chicago and Iowa.

According to her website, she is “a soulful singer-songwriter and mentor, on a mission to awaken a mindful, empowered, and heart-centered audience.” She even has a YouTube Channel, Sam Moss Music, where she posts some of her music for her followers.

For Moss, music has always been her way of communicating her feelings and emotions. Still, she never considered making it her profession since she suffered from performance anxiety, but she decided to pursue her passion after looking at her talent as a gift.

This is not the first time that the soon-to-be mom of a baby girl has auditioned for the singing competition. Before this, the artist auditioned for the show “during Freshman year of high school” in Springfield. Although she could not pass the audition, it paved the way for her future journey.

To see whether Moss gets called to Hollywood or not, tune in to the 20th season of American Idol on March 20 to catch all the details.

