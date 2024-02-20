Who is Samantha Morton's fiancé Harry Holm? All about the Walking Dead star's personal life as actress dedicates BAFTA to every "child in care"

Samantha Morton, the esteemed British actress recognized for her notable roles in the film and television industry, recently made headlines for her heartfelt dedication during the BAFTA Awards ceremony in London. The event, held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, saw Morton receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honor bestowed by the British Academy.

Known for her portrayal of Margaret Wells in Harlots and Alpha in The Walking Dead, Samantha Morton used her platform to shed light on the plight of children in care, a cause close to her heart.

While dedicating her BAFTA Fellowship, she mentioned:

"I dedicate this award to every child in care today, or who has been in care or has been suffering or who didn’t survive."

Morton amplified their voices on a global stage, urging for greater support and recognition of their experiences.

Amidst the acknowledgment of her professional achievements, fans' attention also shifted to her personal life, particularly her relationship with her longtime partner Harry Holm.

All about Samantha Morton's partner Harry Holm

Harry Holm, a British actor and filmmaker, is the partner of award-winning actress Samantha Morton.

Holm is English by birth, and he first became involved in the entertainment business with the BBC radio production of Lord of the Rings in 1981. According to IMDb, his father, the late Ian Holm, was a highly regarded theatre and movie actor.

Harry Holm made his way to the top by working as an editor and cinematographer on a variety of movies such as O Nefyn I Nairobi, Look Up, and We Your Glove. While he hasn't married Morton, the two have been engaged since 2006 and live in Monyash, Derbyshire, with their two children, Edie and Theodore, according to IMDb.

Samantha Morton also posted a heartfelt homage to Holm's late father, Ian Holm, on her Instagram account following his death in June 2020.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Morton told the Guardian in 2009 that:

"I believe that being in a steady relationship is the best thing in my life. It is quite difficult for anyone who has been in care or has moved around frequently to build strong, long-lasting relationships. That is what I am most proud of."

Samantha Morton's dedication to every child in care

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morton received the BAFTA in recognition of her outstanding achievements to the film industry, which included acting, writing, and directing. BAFTA's film committee chair, Anna Higgs, praised Morton's commitment to storytelling, especially in her representation of nuanced individuals and support of marginalised stories.

A video homage to Morton, featuring partners like Tom Cruise, was shown during the award ceremony, which was hosted by David Tennant, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Throughout her illustrious career, Samantha Morton has not only captivated audiences with her performances but also used her platform to raise awareness about social issues. Born into a troubled childhood marked by time spent in foster care, Morton's personal experiences have deeply influenced her advocacy work.

During her acceptance speech, she said, "film changed my life, it transformed me... When I first saw Ken Loach's Kes… I was forever changed" after seeing "poverty, people like me, my life and my family on the screen."

She added:

"Representation matters."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Samantha Morton added that the BAFTA win was a miracle to her, recalling how she was "hungry" and "cold" as a child growing up in poverty.

The heartfelt tribute not only recognized the resilience of children in care, but also shed light on the systemic challenges they face, echoing Morton's ongoing advocacy for social justice, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and demonstrating her unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive society.