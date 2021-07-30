Who was Sammy Perez? Mexican comedian legend passes away at 55 due to COVID-related complications

Mexican comedian Sammy Perez passed away due to cardiac arrest amidst suffering from post-COVID complications. Last week, Perez’s representative made it known that the comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a deterioration in health from COVID.

Sammy Perez was reported to have contracted COVID-19 at a party in Monclova. The 55-year-old comedian and actor also had diabetes, which worsened his symptoms from the coronavirus.

In an interview with Venga la Alegría, Sammy’s representative Erick de Paz mentioned that Perez developed a fungus in his lungs, which were weakened due to COVID. He further mentioned that the comedian would also require dialysis.

On Friday (July 30), Sammy Perez’s representative announced his demise on social media. The posts mentioned that he passed away at 3:30 AM, with the caption saying,

Rest in peace, Sammy Pérez. You leave us with a very big emptiness in our hearts.

The comedian’s “No refunds" (2013) co-star and director Eugenio Derbez also shared his condolences and a heartfelt message in the wake of Sammy’s death. He said,

“Sammy won the affection and admiration of the people, with his charisma. He taught us that you can be happy, sing and dance for no reason; he taught us with his life, the best example of inclusion. Sammy Pérez was no different. Sammy Pérez was one of us. Rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, some of his fans shared their condolences on social media.

RIP MY WIGGA SAMMY PEREZ 😩 — BOFO MY ANGEL COMPLICATED (@pretty_goldo) July 30, 2021

Seep tight sweet prince, see you in the other side. :'vhttps://t.co/kpJazphbXf — Please Stand By (@mountaincatnip) July 30, 2021

Who was Sammy Perez - what was he known for?

Samuel “Sammy” Pérez Reyes was born on October 3, 1955 in Pantepec, Puebla, Mexico. The comedian had humble beginnings and had to opt for an independent education owing to his dyslexia. This made him an inspiration amongst other dyslexic people in Mexico.

The star received fame after his brief appearance on several Spanish TV shows in 1993. He performed as dancer “El Calabozo”, followed by shows like “Toma Libre” and “Chespirito.”

In 1997, after his long hiatus from the television industry, Sammy was rediscovered by comedian Eugenio Derbez. The 59-year-old star offered Perez a role in his show, “Derbez en Cuando" (Derbez in time), where Sammy played Andrés Duval.

Sammy Perez was also a part of “XHDЯBZ (Equis Hache Derbez)”, where he appeared in a spoof news report segment called “Sección Impossible (Impossible Section)”. The comedian also appeared in “Hospital el paisa (2004)”, “Vecinos (Neighbors)” in 2005 and “La Familia P. Luche (2002–2007).

His most recent show was “Noche" (2019–2020), where Sammy was the narrator. Sammy Perez also appeared on the YouTube channels of Derbez and Chilinflas.

Edited by Sabine Algur