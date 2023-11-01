Who is Sandra Sayegh Dudum? Vici Dolls founder comments controversy explored as Chairwoman steps down 

On October 31, 2023, Sandra Sayegh Dudum, the creator and founder of Vici Dolls, landed in the midst of controversy, following her antisemitic comments on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This article contains comments that are antisemitic in nature and offensive. Readers' discretion is advised.

It began when, under one of Fox News Digital’s Instagram posts on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, a social media user with the handle @jbh1970.jh40 commented:

"What’s up with all the ignorant Jew haters in the world?”

Within minutes, Sandra Sayegh Dudum replied to this comment by writing:

“They [jews] have been killing innocent people for 70 years stealing their homeland and lying to the media. Having the world fooled by their arrogant white privilege. The indigenous Palestinian people have had enough. So, this is the result.”

As soon as Dudum's controversial comment became viral, her company, Vici Dolls, issued a formal apology to customers and members on their official Instagram account. It further informed that Dudum had stepped down from her position as the Chairwoman of the Board, effective immediately. The post also stated how the comments were turned off for the safety of the its community.

“VICI has zero tolerance for violence, hateful speech, and discrimination of any kind. We are deeply troubled by the comments made by our original founder from her personal social media account. Her statements do not align with the values of the company, our employees, current leadership team, and our CEO,” the post read.

Netizens are now curious about the identity of Sandra Sayegh Dudum.

Vici Dolls founder Sandra Sayegh Dudum is an alumnus of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

According to Crunch Base, Sandra Sayegh Dudum is the founder of Vici Dolls. She was also the former chairwoman of the company, until she resigned on October 31, after her controversial and antisemitic comments on Instagram.

The California native graduated with a bachelor of art degree in advertising from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, and founded Vici in 2012. Prior to that, she worked at Glambomb as a fashion buyer, and later as the CEO.

As per The Org, Dudum also worked at Nordstrom as a fashion specialist and pacesetter, and later at Warner Bros. Entertainment as the Director of Visual Merchandising. Apart from that, she was the Marketing Director of Crosby Estate.

About Vici Dolls

As for Vici Dolls, it is an online retailer with two stores operating in California, according to the blog, Lunch with a Girlfriend. However, the name is a misnomer as the brand does not sell dolls, but rather apparel and accessories such as blazer dresses, sock boots, earrings, sunglasses, belts, and more. The company is popular for its unique and fresh merchandise.

The company’s Instagram account with over 1.7 million followers cites that it has a pop-up in Los Angeles and a store in Nashville as well.

It is interesting to note that following the controversy, Sandra Sayegh Dudum's social media accounts seems to be have been removed. This includes Instagram (where she had over 4,000 followers), Facebook, and LinkedIn.