Who is Santiago Cuneo? Argentinian TV host sparks controversy by drinking champagne to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's death

Argentinian TV presenter Santiago Cuneo opened a bottle of champagne live on-air while announcing the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

In the live footage, Cuneo was seen surrounded by white and blue balloons as he uncorked the champagne bottle and indulged in eating the finger sandwiches on his desk. The message on the screen read:

"the old bag of s*** has died."

For those who do not know, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. On Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was ill. However, Thursday evening's statement from the palace read:

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

While journalists and several public personalities offered their condolences to the royal family, netizens were shocked by Santiago Cuneo's way of breaking the news to his audience. The TV presenter said:

"The old b***h has died. She's done for good. Loud applause for Satan who has finally taken her."

Here's more about Argentinian TV presenter Santiago Cuneo and his controversial deed

Santiago Cuneo is an Argentinian businessman, politician, and journalist who recently made headlines due to his approach to Queen Elizabeth II's death news.

The controversial announcement became a huge topic on Twitter as netizens started tweeting their opinions about Santiago Cuneo's actions, who was found drinking champagne while announcing the Queen's demise. The hashtag #Cuneoalmediodia started trending on the app as social media users weighed in on the topic.

Will Barnhill @willmbarnhill @nypost Even if you didn’t like her, this is still extremely disrespectful. Her family is mourning her death and people do stuff like this @nypost Even if you didn’t like her, this is still extremely disrespectful. Her family is mourning her death and people do stuff like this

Valentine Towers Erwerle ✍️🎙️ @TowersEwerle The disrespectful opinion of the Argentine journalist Santiago Cuneo, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II The disrespectful opinion of the Argentine journalist Santiago Cuneo, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II https://t.co/2DhnQPnwed

Guille--VR|46 11JR @GuillermoVule @MetroUK I am Argentinian and this guy doesn't represent me. We are sorry for this loss @MetroUK I am Argentinian and this guy doesn't represent me. We are sorry for this loss

Santiago Cuneo is famous in Argentina for his television program Uno Mas Uno Tres, which was broadcasted on radio and television from 2013 to 2018. Moreover, his show won the prestigious Best Investigative Program in Argentina in 2017 and 2018.

Social media users have also been curious to know whether Santiago Cuneo's stance on Queen Elizabeth II's death comes from the fact that Argentina and Britain fought over the Falkland Islands in 1982, with Britain eventually winning over the territory.

Many social media users have mixed reactions over the issue, with some siding with Santiago Cuneo while others are shaken up by his act. Some Twitter users also called Cuneo "GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time)" and joked about the fact that he had champagne ready while announcing the sudden news.

However, Argentina's foreign minister paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, stating that their government expressed its "regret" over her demise. A translation of the tweet read:

"Isabel Alejandra María Windsor (1926-2022), Queen of the United Kingdom under the name of Isabel II since 1952. The Government of the Argentine Republic expresses its sorrow at her death and accompanies the British people and her family in this moment of pain."

The Prince of Wales, Charles, has been declared the new monarch of Britain. He is now officially named King Charles III, with his wife, Camilla, being conferred with the title of Queen Consort.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

King Charles III's first statement was shared with the public from The Royal Family's official social media handles. It stated:

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Netizens noted the changes in Prince William and Kate Middleton's official titles as well, as they are now known as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, respectively.

No official announcement about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been made yet.

