Who is Sarah Hamrick from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the wealth advisor with multiple beauty pageant wins

With Clayton Echard in the lead, The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to welcome 31 suitresses, including Sarah Hamrick, a wealth management advisor.

The 23-year-old New York City resident has always been a charmer. Before making it big on Wall Street, Hamrick won multiple beauty pageants. Many of them are mentioned on her Instagram profile, including Miss South Carolina Teen, Miss Hilton Head Island, Miss Spartanburg Teen, and Miss Greater Greer.

The model and now advisor graduated from Clemson University in 2019. She also runs a non-profit for adopted children.

Three fun facts about Sarah Hamrick

While she has achieved several milestones at a young age, she also knows how to have fun. According to ABC’s bio, Hamrick loves her spa trips and spending quality time with family.

It also stated some fun facts about The Bachelor suitress. Apparently, slow walkers annoy her, Hamrick’s secret of happiness is “cute tiny dogs” and she’s a Wonder Woman fan.

The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic will be searching for the man of her dreams in Echard on The Bachelor. Her bio mentioned the qualities she wants in her life partner.

It reads:

“Her perfect man is respectful, easy-going and spontaneous by nature. He’ll also love co-hosting dinner parties with her, giving her hugs that she can get lost in, and will share in her love of Valentine’s Day.”

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere

After winning Bachelor Nation fans’ hearts on The Bachelorette Season 18, Echard will now be seen leading his own bachelor journey.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

It further states:

“New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

Meanwhile, the new season of The Bachelor is all set to premiere on Monday, January 3, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

