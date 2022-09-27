Who is Sarah Jakes Roberts ? All about TD Jakes' children and wife as bishop appoints daughter his successor 

Bishop TD Jakes has surprised everyone by passing over the Woman, Thou Art Loosed ministry to his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts. The surprise event took place on September 24, where the former told attendees that they were to experience “a new season in their life.”

Bishop TD Jakes called his daughter, Sarah on-stage while announcing that she was “walking into her destiny.” He also emphasized that she was not chosen through favoritism, DNA, nepotism or birth order. He stated:

“If I did not know that the hand of the Lord was upon you, I would never do this.”

The noted bishop then went on to pour oil on his daughter’s head and prayed to God to bless her with strength and power. Sarah went on to kneel on stage to show her devotion and gratefulness.

The Woman, Thou Art Loosed ministry has been running for over 25 years now, becoming a global movement simultaneouly. Sarah Jakes Roberts will now assume the role of leader in addition to heading her own ministry and conference, Woman Evolve.

Everything to know about Bishop TD Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts

According to her website, Sarah Jakes Roberts had succumbed to self-esteem issues, insecurities, toxic relationships, depression and the stigma around teen pregnancy. However, she went on to become a “powerhouse wife, mother, businesswoman and leader.”

In 2017, Sarah Jakes Roberts founded the Woman Evolve ministry that focused on “incubating every woman to her fullness.” She has also received many accolades, including the National Overcomer by Pat and Emmitt Smith Charities, a feature on The Today Show, Dr. Phil, Essence, The 700 Club and The Associated Press.

Along with heading her own ministry, she is also the co-pastor of The Potter’s House, which is present in Los Angeles and Denver, leading them with her husband, Touré Roberts.

Does TD Jakes have more children?

The Bishop is a father to four other children. His first son, 43-year-old Jamar Jakes was born in Texas. Currently, he works as the general manager of The Potter House. Jamar previously was also the director of TD Jakes’ business development and other enterprises. The eldest son usually prefers to keep his life away from social media.

TD Jakes’ second eldest son, Jermaine Jakes, is 42-years-old. The Texas-native works as a Date Entry Specialist at TD Jakes’ ministries. He also has taken on the role of Production Director, Production Manager of Staging and Coordinator of Volunteers. Prior to working alongside his father, he studied at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Centre High School, where he graduated with a degree in Education and Social Service.

The Bishop and his wife Serita Jakes then went on to give birth to Sarah Jakes Roberts, who is 35-years-old.

The couple’s second daughter, Cora Jakes, is a pastor, motivational speaker, author, spiritual advisor and social media influencer. She works in the child ministry of The Potter’s House in Dallas.

Little information is known about TD and Serita Jakes’ youngest child, Thomas Jakes Jr. who is aged 28. He got married to Larissa Piao in March 2020.

When did Bishop TD Jakes marry Serita Jakes?

The couple met at Serita’s church during a revival program, tying the knot in May 1982, a year and a half after their meeting. At the time, TD Jakes was a pastor for the Greater Emmanuel Temple of Faith.

Serita Jakes has been open about her struggles during her teens. She was a victim of bullying and dabbled in sex, alcohol and marijuana until she devoted her life to the church. Prior to devoting her life to worship, she was also in an abusive relationship where her partner threatened to kill her. She then decided to leave the relationship and went on to get baptized in church.

Along with being a minister at the The Potter’s House, she is also the author of several books, such as The Princess Within Restoring the Soul of a Woman, Beside Every Good Man: Loving Myself While Standing By Him, The Crossing: A Novel and The Princess Within for Teens: Discovering Your Royal Inheritance.

Serita Jakes also owns the SJ Home Collection, which specializes in candles and accessories.

