Who are ‘Selling Tampa’ star Rena Frazier’s kids?

Selling Tampa is an upcoming Netflix show featuring real estate agents from Allure Realty Group. One such listing agent is Rena Frazier, a successful realtor and a doting mother.

Frazier inspires many women to balance work and motherhood. She has four daughters — Ariana Mosley, Aja Frazier, Alivia Frazier, and Aryn Frazier.

While the first two are nearly adults, the other two look closer to their teen years. Going by Frazier’s Instagram posts, the four of them are close to their mother.

Rena Frazier shares Ariana with her ex-husband

Rena Frazier’s eldest daughter, Ariana (Ari), is from her first marriage with ex-husband Adrian Mosley. Ari reportedly has seven younger siblings from both parents. She studied at Tampa Preparatory School and was part of the school’s volleyball team that famous athlete Andrew Wilson coached.

Frazier is currently married to Anddrikk Frazier and they share three daughters. The Selling Tampa star shared an interesting anecdote about her kid Aja on Mother’s Day.

She wrote a lengthy Instagram post where Frazier shared that she was nine months pregnant with Aja during her bar exam.

Frazier wrote:

“I remember being in the exam room, and my stomach was so big it was pressed up against the table. I could barely reach over it to write. I kept having Braxton-Hicks contractions and was sweating because I was so nervous.”

She was praying not to go into labor as she had studied hard for the exam. Two days later, Aja was born and Frazier passed her exam.

When will ‘Selling Tampa’ premiere?

Netflix will release Selling Tampa on Wednesday, December 15. The eight-episode series will only be available to the network’s subscribers.

The official synopsis of Selling Tampa reads:

“The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.”

The show is a spin-off of Netflix’s hit series, Selling Sunset, that is centered around the listing agents of LA’s Oppenheim Group.

Selling Tampa will revolve around the ladies of Allure Realty Group, which real estate broker Sharelle Rosado owns.

In addition to Rosado and Frazier, the cast members of the upcoming real estate show include Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Colony Reeves, Alexis Williams, Karla Giorgio, Juawana Colbert-Williams, and Tennille Moore.

