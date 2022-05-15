Who is Shanazia Williamson? Woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Travis Scott after suffering miscarriage at Astroworld

On Thursday, May 12, Rolling Stone reported that a woman named Shanazia Williamson filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott following her miscarriage. As per her claims, her miscarriage was allegedly caused after being trampled at the controversial Travis Scott Astroworld concert in November 2021.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Shanazia Williamson, she and her husband, Jarawd Owens, were expecting a baby together.

However, as per the claims in the lawsuit, the couple from Dayton, Ohio, lost their unborn child after the injuries sustained from the tragic stampede.

The documents obtained by Rolling Stone further state that the lawsuit was filed in December last year, a month after the Astroworld tragedy.

All that is known about Shanazia Williamson, who sued Travis Scott

While not much is known about Williamson, she is reportedly from Dayton, Ohio. According to her Facebook profile, she worked as a manager at Aéropostale in Ohio's Dayton mall. Furthermore, the Ohio native reportedly attended Thurgood Marshall High School in her hometown.

What did Shanazia Williamson's wrongful death lawsuit against Travis Scott claim?

As per the legal document, the lawsuit claimed:

"While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed, resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd's unborn child…The 'defendant's failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia's injuries and death of her and Jarawd's unborn child."

At the Astroworld event, Williamson reportedly sustained injuries to multiple parts of her body, including "shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach," and others.

According to ABC 13, the death of the fetus was not lodged by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Services as its demise did not occur in Houston. The lawyers and other spokespersons could reveal no further information per the gag order imposed by Judge Kristen Hawkins, who will preside over the case.

As of now, it is also unclear how far along Shanazia Williamson was with her pregnancy. According to the court documents, the couple has claimed payment of over $1 million for their damages. Williamson and Owens have sued rapper Travis Scott and parties like Live Nation and ScoreMore over the death of their unborn baby.

The lawsuit read:

"Defendants are the owners, operators, promoters, organizers, and performers responsible for the event and each had a duty and responsibility for ensuring safe concert operations."

Owing to the gag order in the case, not much is known about the lawsuit, which includes information like the date of the hearings.

