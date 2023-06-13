Who is Shannon Woodward? Meet the actress who plays Alex in Hulu's Jagged Mind

Shannon Woodward is an American actress who plays Alex, Billie's girlfriend, in Hulu's Jagged Mind, which is set to release on Thursday, June 15, 2023. As a character deeply intertwined with the protagonist, Woodward's portrayal of Alex brings a unique depth and complexity to the story.

The official synopsis of Jagged Mind, as stated by Hulu reads:

''When Billie starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.''

With Shannon Woodward's undeniable talent and range as an actress, her portrayal of Alex is poised to captivate audiences and bring the character to life with authenticity. Woodward is most recognized for her appearances as Elsie Hughes in Westworld and Sabrina in The O.C.

Shannon Woodward has appeared in Katy Perry's music video Hot n Cold

Shannon Woodward is a versatile American actress known for her impactful performances in film and television. Born on December 17, 1984, in Phoenix, Arizona, Woodward quickly established herself as a sought-after performer.

Shannon Woodward's acting career began in 1991 with her recurring role as Missy in Nickelodeon's Clarissa Explains It All. In 2005, Woodward made her big-screen debut in "Man of the House."

Here is Shannon Woodward's biography as stated by IMDb:

"Shannon Woodward is an American actress. She is best known for her roles as Sabrina Collins on the FOX sitcom Raising Hope (2010-2014), Elsie Hughes on the HBO science-fiction thriller series Westworld (2016-2018), and the voice and motion capture of Dina in the video game The Last of Us Part II, for which she received a BAFTA Award for Performer in a Supporting Role nomination at the 17th British Academy Games Awards."

Her breakthrough came in 2007 with the series The Riches, followed by roles in The Haunting of Molly Hartley and The Shortcut. Woodward had a recurring role in the final season of ER in 2009 and starred in the pilot Limelight.

She played Sabrina Collins on the FOX sitcom Raising Hope from 2010 to 2014. She also appeared in Katy Perry's music video Hot n Cold and had a cameo in Perry's documentary film.

In 2017, Woodward appeared in the film All Nighter and became a regular cast member in HBO's Westworld as Elsie Hughes. She portrayed Dina in the video game The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020.

Woodward is also recognized for her activism, particularly for LGBTQIA+ rights, utilizing her platform to promote equality and inclusivity. With her talent and dedication, Woodward continues to make a significant impact in the entertainment industry, both on and off the screen.

More about Shannon Woodward's character Alex in

Jagged Mind

In the captivating Hulu series Jagged Mind, Shannon Woodward delivers a remarkable performance as Alex, the enigmatic girlfriend of the main character, Billie. Woodward's portrayal of Alex brings a unique depth and complexity to the story, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Shannon Woodward @shannonwoodward Hulu @hulu



Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward star in Jagged Mind, a queer psychological thriller directed by Kelley Kali.



premieres June 15. She'll do anything to keep you.Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward star in Jagged Mind, a queer psychological thriller directed by Kelley Kali. #JaggedMindOnHulu premieres June 15. She'll do anything to keep you.Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward star in Jagged Mind, a queer psychological thriller directed by Kelley Kali.#JaggedMindOnHulu premieres June 15. https://t.co/54XNwY4zVK lol I really would twitter.com/hulu/status/16… lol I really would twitter.com/hulu/status/16…

As Billie's girlfriend, Alex plays a pivotal role in Jagged Mind, adding layers of mystery and intrigue to the narrative. Woodward flawlessly captures the essence of Alex, balancing vulnerability and strength in her portrayal.

Her on-screen chemistry with Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who portrays Billie, enhances the authenticity of their relationship and draws audiences deeper into the story.

Watch Jagged Mind on Thursday, June 15, 2023, exclusively on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes