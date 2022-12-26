Who is Siddharth Kara? Joe Rogan cobalt mining revelation sparks global concern

American commentator Joe Rogan was left stunned after he hosted Siddharth Kara, a Harvard professor and author, who revealed that there is no such thing as "clean cobalt."

In the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 55-year-old podcaster was enlightened by Kara, who explained that almost every lithium battery-powered gadget we use today is a product of slavery in the cobalt mines in the Congo.

"Cobalt is in every single lithium, rechargeable battery manufactured in the world today. Every smartphone, every tablet, every laptop and crucially, every electric vehicle relies on it."

He supported his argument of no such thing as "clean cobalt" by sharing videos from the mines of Congo where hundreds of miners were working with their hands.

Siddharth Kara @siddharthkara Tens of thousands of children toil in hazardous conditions mining cobalt in the Congo for major tech companies around the world. They must address this suffering immediately. #fromstonetophone Tens of thousands of children toil in hazardous conditions mining cobalt in the Congo for major tech companies around the world. They must address this suffering immediately. #fromstonetophone https://t.co/68G1kSqOj6

According to the Harvard Kennedy School's website, Siddharth Kara is a researcher, author, screenwriter, and modern slavery activist. He earned a law degree from England, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Duke University, and also got a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University.

He began his professional career as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch before running his own finance and M&A consulting firm.

He is currently working as an adjunct professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Visiting Scientist at the Harvard School of Public Health. Siddharth Kara has authored three books on modern-day slavery - S*x Trafficking: Inside the Business of Modern Slavery (2009), Bonded Labor: Tackling the System of Slavery in South Asia (2012), and Modern Slavery: A Global Perspective (2017).

Siddharth Kara adapted his first book into a film titled Trafficked, which received several accolades. He recently authored his fourth book, Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, which describes the adverse conditions of cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Moreover, he has appeared extensively on several news networks like the BBC, National Geographic, CNN, the Guardian, etc. Kara also advises several governmental agencies on anti-slavery laws and policies.

Describing the "appalling, heart-wrenching, dangerous conditions" of cobalt mining, Kara told Joe Rogan during his podcast interview that three-fourths of the cobalt supply comes from the Congo.

"By and large, the world doesn't know what's happening...I don’t think people are aware of how horrible it is."

When Joe Rogan countered Kara's claims with the concept of "clean cobalt," the latter said:

"It's all marketing."

Kara added that he had "never seen" a cobalt mine where slavery and child labor were not prevalent.

Twitter was left concerned after Joe Rogan's podcast with Siddharth Kara went viral

After Siddharth Kara's claims of modern-day slavery in Congo's cobalt mines went viral, Twitter was left concerned. Several users pointed out Kara's claims and expressed urgent attention to the topic. Some users also tagged tech mogul Elon Musk and asked them to work a way out to help the adverse conditions of the cobalt mining workers.

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo Cobalt mining … I hope Greta is happy Cobalt mining … I hope Greta is happy https://t.co/pBNHMzzLji

Minds💡 @minds



Child slavery is happening right now to power our phones and cars.



@elonmusk @Tesla Siddharth Kara @siddharthkara open.spotify.com/episode/3ZBdeZ… #1914 - Thank you ⁦ @joerogan ⁩ for providing a global platform for this crucial story about the unconscionable conditions of cobalt mining in the Congo. ⁦ @StMartinsPress #1914 - Thank you ⁦@joerogan⁩ for providing a global platform for this crucial story about the unconscionable conditions of cobalt mining in the Congo. ⁦@StMartinsPress⁩ open.spotify.com/episode/3ZBdeZ… The cobalt crisis in Congo needs immediate attention.Child slavery is happening right now to power our phones and cars. @SpaceX can we create a new ethical mining standard and get cheap Internet, batteries and solar to this area to help liberate the people? twitter.com/siddharthkara/… The cobalt crisis in Congo needs immediate attention.Child slavery is happening right now to power our phones and cars.@elonmusk @Tesla @SpaceX can we create a new ethical mining standard and get cheap Internet, batteries and solar to this area to help liberate the people? twitter.com/siddharthkara/…

grave @wq_raredog The Congo has more cobalt - an integral element of cellphone and electric car batteries - than the rest of the world combined. The mining of this cobalt is not equitable in the least, and has been described as "modern day child slavery." The Congo has more cobalt - an integral element of cellphone and electric car batteries - than the rest of the world combined. The mining of this cobalt is not equitable in the least, and has been described as "modern day child slavery."

Vas Vasanth @vysakhvasanth



Thanks I did read articles about the Cobalt mining conditions and practices in Congo, but shocking to listen to someone who researched saying its like that in 100% of the mines and companies on the top are blatantly turning a blind eye.Thanks @siddharthkara for your research. @joerogan I did read articles about the Cobalt mining conditions and practices in Congo, but shocking to listen to someone who researched saying its like that in 100% of the mines and companies on the top are blatantly turning a blind eye.Thanks @siddharthkara for your research.@joerogan https://t.co/nBwswrcn65

ZUBY: @ZubyMusic @OutOfIdeasExptn @siddharthkara I knew it was bad but I didn't know the severity and scale of it. @OutOfIdeasExptn @siddharthkara I knew it was bad but I didn't know the severity and scale of it.

Dan - GroundedTech @GroundedTech



Awful. Don't know what else to say right now.



open.spotify.com/episode/3ZBdeZ… I think everyone in the tech community should be watching the opening ten minutes of the latest @joerogan episode at the very least.Awful. Don't know what else to say right now. I think everyone in the tech community should be watching the opening ten minutes of the latest @joerogan episode at the very least.Awful. Don't know what else to say right now.open.spotify.com/episode/3ZBdeZ…

uud @understandud the new joe rogan podcast with @siddharthkara is very important. love or hate rogan it doesn’t matter, all of the cobalt being used for modern batteries is being done by modern slaves. you think kids in china working is bad? it’s 100000x worst at any and all cobalt mines. the new joe rogan podcast with @siddharthkara is very important. love or hate rogan it doesn’t matter, all of the cobalt being used for modern batteries is being done by modern slaves. you think kids in china working is bad? it’s 100000x worst at any and all cobalt mines.

Several users also hailed the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience as one of the best of all time.

