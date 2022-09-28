Did James Madison own slaves? Fans go gaga over Lizzo as she plays former President's 200-year-old crystal flute 

American singer Lizzo made history during a live concert by playing a 200-year-old crystal flute owned by the country's fourth president, James Madison.

On September 27, the 34-year-old was performing at the Capital One Arena in Washington, when she revealed that The Library of Congress let her borrow one of the relics for her concert during the Special tour.

As per the Princeton University site, James Madison is believed to have owned over a hundred slaves on his Virginia plantation. Madison was born and raised in a slave-labor plantation environment, with both lines of his family making their fortunes in tobacco production.

It is also believed that after joining politics, Madison used to bring slaves to the White House, and even sold them off to other people for personal profit.

Fans hailed Lizzo for making history

In reference to the flute's history with James Madison, Lizzo's fans hailed the singer on Twitter for being the first person in 200 years to play the crystal instrument.

For her September 26 performance in Washington, the singer wore a shimmering bodysuit. She introduced the special segment of her music tour by saying:

"This is crazy. I have to be really careful. There was a fire… and the only two things that were saved were a portrait of George Washington and this crystal flute right here. I am the first person to ever play it, so you’re about to hear what it sounds like for the first time."

She continued:

"Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history cool. History is freaking cool, you guys!"

The Juice singer gently held the crystal flute and blew into it twice before saying:

"It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass. We just made history tonight."

Several fans and renowned personalities applauded Lizzo and The Library of Congress for making history while also breaking age-old barriers.

Loree (they/them) 🏳️‍⚧️🦖 @loreemonkey



As in James “tried to mandate slave patrols in early drafts of the 2nd Amendment” Madison.



Y'ALL!!! FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo



I PLAYED THE 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE FROM THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS ON STAGE IN D.C.



Y'ALL. Lizzo didn't just play a curious old flute made of an unusual material. She just played *James Madison's* crystal flute.As in James "tried to mandate slave patrols in early drafts of the 2nd Amendment" Madison.Y'ALL!!!

Indira Lakshmanan @Indira_L Joyful & life-affirming superstar ⁦⁦⁦ @lizzo ⁩ played DC tonight~Most unexpected moment: ⁦ @librarycongress ⁩ loaned her Pres. James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute to play onstage, making her 1st person to do so! She thanked LoC for preserving history & making it cool Joyful & life-affirming superstar ⁦⁦⁦@lizzo⁩ played DC tonight~Most unexpected moment: ⁦@librarycongress⁩ loaned her Pres. James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute to play onstage, making her 1st person to do so! She thanked LoC for preserving history & making it cool https://t.co/gZg2sID5yM

Meghan O’Keefe @megsokay I can't stop watching the video of Lizzo playing James Madison's crystal flute. I'm truly emotionally, spiritually, intellectually overcome by it. I can't stop watching the video of Lizzo playing James Madison's crystal flute. I'm truly emotionally, spiritually, intellectually overcome by it.

🌸Xanoz @XanozIchimonji Lizzo playing James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s is a trillion times more historic and iconic than Kim K stretching out Marilyn Monroe's dress. Lizzo playing James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s is a trillion times more historic and iconic than Kim K stretching out Marilyn Monroe's dress.

Suzanne Monyak @SuzanneMonyak For anyone who thinks political history isn’t cool, @lizzo just played James Madison’s crystal flute, brought from the Library of Congress, on stage, officially making political history cool For anyone who thinks political history isn’t cool, @lizzo just played James Madison’s crystal flute, brought from the Library of Congress, on stage, officially making political history cool https://t.co/gx3wJnPCyP

Steven Romo @stevenromo ‘@Lizzo is playing James Madison’s flute at the Library of Congress’ is the Mad Libs come to life that I didn’t know I needed



‘@Lizzo is playing James Madison’s flute at the Library of Congress’ is the Mad Libs come to life that I didn’t know I needed https://t.co/42wGivFWqV

Before the concert, the Library of Congress invited Lizzo to visit the flute archive and even play some of them.

The 14th Librarian of Congress, Carla Diane Hayden, penned down an invitation to Lizzo over the weekend and tweeted:

Carla Hayden @LibnOfCongress

we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell.” The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell.” The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell.”😉 https://t.co/2FkUFZfIYh

"The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are 'Good as hell.'"

On September 26, the About Damn Time singer was seen visiting the building ahead of her concert.

The singer also took to her Instagram handle to share her big achievement by posting a video while playing the crystal flute.

She captioned it:

"YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress"

The singer is currently on her Special Tour, which will end in November. The music tour began over the weekend in Florida and is also the titular name of her fourth studio album.

