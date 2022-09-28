Create

Did James Madison own slaves? Fans go gaga over Lizzo as she plays former President's 200-year-old crystal flute 

Lizzo was hailed by Twitterati for making history. (Photo via Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Nikita Nikhil
Modified Sep 28, 2022 07:56 PM IST

American singer Lizzo made history during a live concert by playing a 200-year-old crystal flute owned by the country's fourth president, James Madison.

On September 27, the 34-year-old was performing at the Capital One Arena in Washington, when she revealed that The Library of Congress let her borrow one of the relics for her concert during the Special tour.

As per the Princeton University site, James Madison is believed to have owned over a hundred slaves on his Virginia plantation. Madison was born and raised in a slave-labor plantation environment, with both lines of his family making their fortunes in tobacco production.

It is also believed that after joining politics, Madison used to bring slaves to the White House, and even sold them off to other people for personal profit.

Fans hailed Lizzo for making history

In reference to the flute's history with James Madison, Lizzo's fans hailed the singer on Twitter for being the first person in 200 years to play the crystal instrument.

For her September 26 performance in Washington, the singer wore a shimmering bodysuit. She introduced the special segment of her music tour by saying:

"This is crazy. I have to be really careful. There was a fire… and the only two things that were saved were a portrait of George Washington and this crystal flute right here. I am the first person to ever play it, so you’re about to hear what it sounds like for the first time."

She continued:

"Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history cool. History is freaking cool, you guys!"

The Juice singer gently held the crystal flute and blew into it twice before saying:

"It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass. We just made history tonight."

Several fans and renowned personalities applauded Lizzo and The Library of Congress for making history while also breaking age-old barriers.

Lizzo, a Black female superstar, collaborating with Carla Hayden, the first African American and first woman Librarian of Congress, to use a flute from James Madison, the Founding Father who originated the 3/5 Compromise and also the Library of Congress itself? The symbolism!!! twitter.com/VinceLattanzio…
Y’ALL. Lizzo didn’t just play a curious old flute made of an unusual material. She just played *James Madison’s* crystal flute.As in James “tried to mandate slave patrols in early drafts of the 2nd Amendment” Madison.Y’ALL!!! twitter.com/lizzo/status/1…
Joyful & life-affirming superstar ⁦⁦⁦@lizzo⁩ played DC tonight~Most unexpected moment: ⁦@librarycongress⁩ loaned her Pres. James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute to play onstage, making her 1st person to do so! She thanked LoC for preserving history & making it cool https://t.co/gZg2sID5yM
“HISTORY IS FREAKIN’ COOL” -@lizzo! Of course - it’s the nation’s capital so @SecretService & @CapitolPolice joined her on stage. Why? Because she is the FIRST ever to play President James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute courtesy of @librarycongress. Super amazing to witness! https://t.co/aQRSsVhrv0
anyway, it was @lizzo playing james madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s from @librarycongress last night for me ✨ https://t.co/KgKw9qqfAg
I can't stop watching the video of Lizzo playing James Madison's crystal flute. I'm truly emotionally, spiritually, intellectually overcome by it.
Shout out to the @librarycongress @LibnOfCongress for letting @lizzo “check out” James Madison’s crystal flute. What a DC moment! #thespecialtour https://t.co/IihsLFDKd3
That time @lizzo got to play James Madison's flute holy shit. #history https://t.co/4kwivayiQz
Lizzo playing James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s is a trillion times more historic and iconic than Kim K stretching out Marilyn Monroe's dress.
For anyone who thinks political history isn’t cool, @lizzo just played James Madison’s crystal flute, brought from the Library of Congress, on stage, officially making political history cool https://t.co/gx3wJnPCyP
‘@Lizzo is playing James Madison’s flute at the Library of Congress’ is the Mad Libs come to life that I didn’t know I needed https://t.co/42wGivFWqV
The layers of history for @lizzo to play James Madison’s crystal glue are INSANE and she gave us perfect tone and timbre with one blow. What a star, what an artist, what a musician. True icon. twitter.com/vincelattanzio…

Before the concert, the Library of Congress invited Lizzo to visit the flute archive and even play some of them.

The 14th Librarian of Congress, Carla Diane Hayden, penned down an invitation to Lizzo over the weekend and tweeted:

The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell.”😉 https://t.co/2FkUFZfIYh
"The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are 'Good as hell.'"

On September 26, the About Damn Time singer was seen visiting the building ahead of her concert.

The singer also took to her Instagram handle to share her big achievement by posting a video while playing the crystal flute.

She captioned it:

"YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress"

The singer is currently on her Special Tour, which will end in November. The music tour began over the weekend in Florida and is also the titular name of her fourth studio album.

