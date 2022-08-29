How old is Lizzo? Age explored as netizens go berserk over singer's MTV VMAs performance

Lizzo took home a VMA award for her hit song, About That Time. The singer not only won the category "Video for Good" but also surprised her fans with an unusual stage performance.

The 34-year-old singer slammed haters who had "something to say" about her and her weight.

Video Music Awards @vmas



"About Damn Time" by Lizzo just won Video for Good at the 2022 Congratulations, @Lizzo"About Damn Time" by Lizzo just won Video for Good at the 2022 #VMAs !" Congratulations, @Lizzo 💌"About Damn Time" by Lizzo just won Video for Good at the 2022 #VMAs!" https://t.co/CUvwWineyn

Fans have been rejoicing and praising the artist for her VMAs performance as well as the solid clap-back at haters. Many went on to Twitter to share their feelings about the singer.

Lizzo performed About Damn Time and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) at the 2022 MTV VMAs

The star performed two of her most popular tracks on the MTV stage. Her performance didn't include any background dancers, as Lizzo took to the stage with digital versions of herself. Her performances were a visual treat to watch with interesting choreography that integrated visual effects.

A similar effect was also used by Beyoncé in her 2011 performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

The artist was nominated for five categories including Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Pop Video Of The Year, Song Of The Summer and Video For Good. She took home the award for the last category, winning the Video For Good for her song About Damn Time.

While receiving her award, Lizzo clapped back at the haters, quoting Nicki Minaj's acceptance speech from 2015, when Minaj slammed Mylie Cyrus for talking about her in the media. Lizzo said:

“I don’t know what ‘music videos for good means, but I do know what your vote means, and that’s a f**king lot. Your vote means everything to me.”

She asked her fans to exercise their voting rights and vote to change oppressive laws. She said:

“[Your vote] means everything to make a change in this country. So, remember when you’re voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

Finally ending her speech, in Minaj's style, saying:

“Now, to the b*ches that got something to say about me in the press … I’m not gonna say nothing.”

She said that people keep asking her to "clap back at haters," and said:

"Because b**ch, I’m winning, h*e! Big b**ch is winning, h*e!”

The incident and Lizzo's eye-catching performance made her fans cheer for the singer online.

RiichStoneMedia @RiichStoneMedia #Lizzo addressed people mentioning her in the press during her #VMA acceptance speech #Lizzo addressed people mentioning her in the press during her #VMA acceptance speech https://t.co/JVyF8qd3Sw

K. Taylor, Ph.D., M.S.PHMEID @KYT_ThatsME Lizzo winning a VMA while Aries sitting on his couch. Stay unbothered sis. Lizzo winning a VMA while Aries sitting on his couch. Stay unbothered sis.

welp. @yslonika #VMA Not lizzo pulling a Nicki on haters Not lizzo pulling a Nicki on haters 😭 #VMA https://t.co/radon6RBi2

Brandon @JealousCloud Lizzo has a point. Haters don’t deserve any recognition. Especially when you’re winning. #VMA Lizzo has a point. Haters don’t deserve any recognition. Especially when you’re winning. #VMA

Barnellthewriter @AndersonBarnell #lizzo #VMAs Lizzo using such an iconic moment from VMA history to throw fun and subtle shade at that man who disrespected her was EVERYTHING! I love her @lizzo Lizzo using such an iconic moment from VMA history to throw fun and subtle shade at that man who disrespected her was EVERYTHING! I love her @lizzo #lizzo #VMAs

Who are the "haters" Lizzo referred to in her speech?

While the singer did not name anyone, fans are certain that she was talking about comedian Aries Spears. Spears made some questionable remarks about the Juice singer during an Art of Dialogue interview on YouTube.

While talking about the singer, Spears said:

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji."

He added that men who are funny, have swagger, confidence, and are decent-looking can get women interested in them, but “a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

He later condemned the body-positivity movement by saying:

“Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know, when it comes to that ridiculous s**t. But if you really gave a f**k, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it."

He further added:

“Y’all jump on me for making jokes, but y’all won’t be f**king real and go, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.’”

The comments were condemned by social media users, however, it seemed like the video affected the Grrrls singer, who posted a TikTok of herself on the same day. The singer shared the TikTok with the caption:

“Hope ur day is better than mine I feel like s**t.”

She also posted a tweet about "crying" to sleep.

FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo Crying myself to sleep was so fun last night I think I’ll do it again tonight 🙃 Crying myself to sleep was so fun last night I think I’ll do it again tonight 🙃

However, it seems like Lizzo is over the negative remarks, and showed her bullies that she is bigger and better than them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava