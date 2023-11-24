Who is Simon Rex? Everything about the actor as he launches his brand new skincare brand MOX

The skincare industry is witnessing an intriguing addition with the launch of skincare brand MOX, a men's skincare line co-founded by actor Simon Rex. For the actor, self-care extends beyond his MOX skincare routine. He emphasizes the importance of physical exercise, including diverse activities like hiking, Pilates, and cycling.

Rex strongly believes in the mental health benefits of physical activity. His diet, inspired by Hippocrates' philosophy, focuses on clean eating. Despite his on-screen glamor, Simon Rex admits to a time when his skincare knowledge was limited to sunblock.

Upon co-founding MOX, he came up with several skin care products. From Peppermint Cleanser and Triple Action Toner to Hydrating Mist, Mox takes care of men’s skin.

Simon Rex launches his Skincare Brand MOX: Men’s Skincare that works

Simon Rex was born on July 20, 1974, in San Francisco. He is an actor, rapper, record producer, and model who got his education from Alameda High School. He has been popular for his impactful roles in Red Rocket and Bupkis. This time, he is coming up with his skincare brand that states the importance of self-care rituals for men. The brand is launching a number of products designed for men’s skin.

Rex's journey from being a recognized actor to co-founding the skincare brand MOX is a story of transformation and awareness. At 49, Rex acknowledges the evolution of his perspective toward self-care. He emphasizes the outdated nature of the macho narrative and advocates for a holistic approach to men's health.

As per Simon Rex, one of the biggest challenges in launching the skincare brand MOX was identifying the target audience. Men's skincare has traditionally been perceived as uninteresting. However, Rex and his team aimed to change this narrative.

They focused on reaching out to men, to whom self-care becomes a priority. As a brand, MOX aims to break the monotony in men's skincare and attract a community ready to accept this change in skincare routine. As Simon Rex says about his brand,

“It's not just skincare, it's skin nutrition.”

His enlightenment came through experiences like mud treatments from the Dead Sea and realizing the importance of diet and sleep for skin health. Rex’s endorsement of the skincare brand MOX and its efficacy is rooted in his belief in simplicity and effectiveness, making the skincare routine convenient and accessible for all men.

Before releasing his skincare brand MOX, Simon Rex wasn't an avid skincare enthusiast. His involvement in developing MOX helped him discover what works for his skin.

After co-founding MOX, Rex aims to offer men quality skincare products, eliminating the need to use female-oriented products and reducing the stress that comes from such mismatches. Stress, as Rex notes, can lead to numerous health issues, making the case for targeted men's skincare even stronger.

By challenging outdated norms and emphasizing the importance of self-care, MOX becomes a movement towards holistic well-being for men.

A glimpse of the products from MOX skincare brand (Image via MOX)

Simon Rex's foray into the skincare industry with skincare brand MOX marks a significant shift in how men’s skincare is perceived and practiced. By challenging outdated norms and emphasizing the importance of self-care, MOX becomes a movement towards holistic well-being for men.

Rex's personal journey and commitment to wellness resonate in every aspect of MOX, offering a fresh, accessible, and necessary perspective in men's health and skincare.