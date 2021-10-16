Who are Sir David Amess' wife and kids? Inside British MP's life as tributes pour in following horrific death  

On October 15, Conservative UK MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during his weekly constituency surgery (meeting with locals) at the Belfairs Methodist Church. The 69-year old Amess was stabbed multiple times by the 25-year old killer who ran into the church building with a knife at around noon.

According to the Daily Mail, emergency services were called at 12:05 PM. After paramedics reached the church at Eastwood Road North, Essex, they tried reviving Sir David Amess for about an hour. The paramedic pegged his death at 3 PM.

Sir David Amess' murder is eerily similar to that of MP Jo Cox, who was also killed at a church in 2016. The veteran MP who supported Brexit was against same-s*x marriage and abortions. His views were deemed orthodoxical by many.

Who are MP David Amess' wife and kids?

David Amess with wife Julia and daughter Alexandra (Image via Bill Cross/ANL/REX/Shutterstock)

David Amess is survived by his wife Julia Arnold and five children, including one son and four daughters.

The late politician's wife Julia currently works as a part-time caseworker for Amess. Although the exact date of their wedding is not known, it is expected to be in the early 1980s. Further details about her professional or personal life are not public knowledge.

The most renowned person in the Amess family, other than the late David Amess, is their daughter Katherine "Katie" Amess (born on July 15, 1985). She works as an actress and a model. 36-year old Katie has acted in brief roles in films like 2016's Captain America: Civil War and as an extra in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Katie Amess has also worked in several TV shows, participated in many beauty pageants, and won the title of Miss Essex 2008, which led her to the finale of Miss England. In 2013, she publicly criticized her father's view on same-s*x marriages.

David Amess also has a son, David Jr., and is rumored to be born in the same year as Katie, which could likely mean that they are twins (if true). In 2005, Amess' son was rumored to have been arrested for an alleged altercation in a nightclub. David Jr. was sentenced to four years in prison. However, it is not known if he had spent any time in jail.

The Tory MP's other daughters include Sarah, Alexandra Amess, and another, whose name is unknown. No further details are known about David Amess' younger daughters.

