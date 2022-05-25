Who is Skeng? Dancehall artist arrested at Kingston airport

Dancehall star Skeng was recently arrested at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. The Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the same on Twitter.

Also known as Kevon Douglas, Skeng was removed from a flight at 1:50 p.m. on May 24 and charged with disorderly behavior and resisting arrest. He was released on bail and asked to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew court on June 21, 2022.

Everything known about Skeng

Skeng made his debut in the world of music in 2019 (Image via @tester21110549/Twitter)

Douglas is a DJ who is well-known in the music industry for his songs. He officially began his career back in 2019. He has always expressed his love for music and the arts openly. He once said that he had wished to become a journalist but later dropped the idea since it involved a lot of talking.

He attended several schools, including Sen Simon Basic School, Wolmer’s High School for Boys, and St. George’s College. After joining The Quality Academy, he began focusing more on his musical career. While speaking to a news outlet in 2021, he explained why he moved from one high school to another:

“In third form I became a little rebellious and wanting to do things my way, I landed myself in a lot of trouble. That’s how I was transferred to St. George’s. Even after that, I continued to be carefree, and then we had to move to Spanish town. It was a challenging time.”

Douglas was influenced by an ongoing music battle between Gully’s Mavado and Gaza’s Vybz Kartel, after which he recorded his music in a New Kingston studio. He has recorded more than 30 songs since then. While Brrp and Street Cerd are two of his popular tracks, he is mostly renowned for his 2021 single Gvnman Shift.

Further details related to his family and personal life are yet to be revealed. He is not active on any social media platform.

About Skeng’s arrest

A representative for the Corporate Communication Unit of the JCF said that Skeng displayed disorderly behavior during an argument with a member of Port Security. Douglas’ lawyer Christopher Townsend says,

“It was a simple thing that got outta hand. What happened from the information that I received, the artist had checked all the way to the gate, there was an item that could not go in his luggage on the plane, his hand luggage, he was asked to remove it in compliance with the rules and regulations that govern international flights.”

According to Townsend, a security officer behaved rudely to which Douglas replied that there was no need for them to behave that way. Townsend insists that the matter was an abuse of power by airport security, and that his client felt abused and threatened. The security officer allegedly caught Douglas unaware with a pepper spray, causing him to panic, as per Townsend.

Douglas is scheduled to headline the Revival Return of Dancehall event in Trinidad on May 28.

